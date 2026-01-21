MS NOW’s Joe Scarborough dropped multiple fact checks on President Donald Trump on Wednesday as the president gave his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

On Morning Joe, Scarborough pushed back on claims Trump made during his speech — in which he confused Greenland for Iceland — as well as the president’s harsh words for NATO this week.

“I did more for NATO than any other person, alive or dead,” Trump announced at a Tuesday press conference.

He went on to question whether NATO would support the United States the way the US supports them.

Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski played the clip and were both visibly confused by the president’s claims.

Scarborough said:

Has he driven down to the 911 memorial and museum? That’s in New York City, by the way. Because that points out that on September 12th, 2001, the day after the 911 attacks on America, NATO met in an emergency session, now listen to this, for the first and only time in NATO’s history, for the first and only time in NATO’s history, NATO invoked Article 5. That’s a century. Invoked Article Five. All 18 of the United States allies in NATO stated they would support America’s response to the attacks… one NATO country after another NATO country, after another NATO country sent troops to fight alongside the United States. In Afghanistan. Again, so many things are said in these press conferences that have no connection to reality, but there are some that you would think some staff member would correct when they would hear him saying that behind the scenes, say, no, Mr. President, far from them not coming to our defense, in fact, the only time Article 5 has ever I’m been invoked was when terrorists attacked American citizens on U.S. soil, and all of them came rushing to America’s defense.

Scarborough also blasted Trump’s continued claims about the 2020 presidential election being fraudulent, arguing former President Joe Biden is living rent-free in the president’s head thanks to that years-old victory.

He said:

He’s close to having monopoly in Donald Trump’s brain. He continues obsessing, talking repeatedly about Joe Biden like he was talking repeatedly about Iceland. Other lowlights of this press conference: he lied again about the 2020 election. He lied about oil companies wanting to move into Venezuela, saying they were all with us, when in fact, ExxonMobil’s CEO said that Venezuela right now is uninvestable. He lied about grocery prices, claiming they were going down when in fact grocery prices spiked at their highest level since 2022. He lied about the economy that he inherited from Joe Biden, talking about massive inflation.

Scarborough cut into Trump’s Davos speech to correct him on multiple points, including the claim that the United States once controlled Greenland. Brzezinski said the speech was a “litany of factually incorrect statements.”

“We never had Greenland, but in 1917 we agreed to recognize Danish control of Greenland in exchange for the Dutch West Indies, which included what later became [Jeffrey] Epstein’s island or called by many who went there ‘rape island,'” the MS NOW host said in response to Trump claiming the U.S. never should have “given up” Greenland.

He cut in again when Trump was defending his tariffs against countries like Switzerland.

“Just a reminder as the president talks about his ability to destroy sovereign countries around the globe with tariffs, the Supreme Court has been dragging their feet now for months, not coming out on a ruling, but they know the law clearly and unambiguously shows that Donald Trump is using tariffs in a way inconsistent with American law, inconsistent with constitutional powers,” he said. “Now let’s return to Donald Trump threatening to destroy sovereign nations.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!