‘Arrest Her’: Virginia’s Abigail Spanberger Roasted Over Disastrous Grill Photo-Op

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger (D) is taking her own turn being roasted after she inexplicably shared a disastrous photograph of her operating a grill for what appeared to be the first time.

On Thursday evening, Spanberger shared a photo of herself, tongs in hand, with a massacred pile of unrecognizable meat strewn across a grill in front of her.

“Order up! 🥩” she captioned it.

“No, thank you,” came the world’s collective reply.

“Lady, we’re all going to die if we eat this. Have you ever seen a grill before?” asked RedState’s Bonchie.

Lady, we’re all going to die if we eat this. Have you ever seen a grill before? https://t.co/M8f6Xuc0hQ pic.twitter.com/SwBdiWYZgo — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 13, 2026

“Did you cut your meat with a weed wacker?” inquired Parker Thayer.

Did you cut your meat with a weed wacker? https://t.co/1v79sVrQmY — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) February 13, 2026

“People continue to think I am being facetious when I say the lowest hanging fruit path to millionaire status is to become the social media political consultant of record for the Democrats nation wide,” mused one disgusted internet onlooker. “This cannot be allowed to continue. WTF are they even grilling here? A hamster?”

People continue to think I am being facetious when I say the lowest hanging fruit path to millionaire status is to become the social media political consultant of record for the Democrats nation wide. This cannot be allowed to continue. WTF are they even grilling here? A hamster? https://t.co/0te9ZdX6tu — CuiBono (@CuiBonoCapital) February 13, 2026

“Arrest her,” demanded the notorious Three Year Letterman.

Arrest her https://t.co/1iZj8AvZsg — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) February 13, 2026

Semafor’s Dave Weigel offered some consolation to Spanberger, comparing her performance favorably to those of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Terry McAuliffe, one of her predecessors in Old Dominion.

Spanberger and Hochul waiting until there’s some sear on the meat before taking photo … that’s why they win https://t.co/7vgG8JdKFr — David Weigel (@daveweigel) February 13, 2026

But wait, there are more horrified gasps to be beheld below:

WHY DO THEY DO THIS https://t.co/QWjWpNrmHx — Contributory Negligence (@CntrbtryNglgnc) February 13, 2026

Virginia is in trouble https://t.co/n27sG9X3fx — Meriwether Farms (@MeriwetherFarms) February 13, 2026

It was Governor Spanberger, outside, with the tongs. https://t.co/dWX4SijdLz — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) February 13, 2026

The hell is on that grill? Looks like that movie ‘Alive’ when the plane crash survivors start cutting pieces of ass meat off the dead ones https://t.co/RqMrZwHwKx — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 13, 2026

The best advice I can give people is, if they are invited to a barbecue at a Democrat politicians home, eat beforehand. https://t.co/inY8VEKmMz — Elizabeth Weibel (@elfaddis) February 13, 2026

the face on the man in the background who is just watching her destroy that meat https://t.co/wPqzanQEx3 — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) February 13, 2026

Whoever keeps telling Democratic politicians to man the grill for publicity photos is pulling a prank on them https://t.co/CBLR2RzZeU pic.twitter.com/iK6IRJFPZO — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 13, 2026

What you did to that meat violates the Geneva Convention. — Jason Bedrick (@JasonBedrick) February 13, 2026

