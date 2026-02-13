‘Arrest Her’: Virginia’s Abigail Spanberger Roasted Over Disastrous Grill Photo-Op
Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger (D) is taking her own turn being roasted after she inexplicably shared a disastrous photograph of her operating a grill for what appeared to be the first time.
On Thursday evening, Spanberger shared a photo of herself, tongs in hand, with a massacred pile of unrecognizable meat strewn across a grill in front of her.
“Order up! 🥩” she captioned it.
“No, thank you,” came the world’s collective reply.
“Lady, we’re all going to die if we eat this. Have you ever seen a grill before?” asked RedState’s Bonchie.
“Did you cut your meat with a weed wacker?” inquired Parker Thayer.
“People continue to think I am being facetious when I say the lowest hanging fruit path to millionaire status is to become the social media political consultant of record for the Democrats nation wide,” mused one disgusted internet onlooker. “This cannot be allowed to continue. WTF are they even grilling here? A hamster?”
“Arrest her,” demanded the notorious Three Year Letterman.
Semafor’s Dave Weigel offered some consolation to Spanberger, comparing her performance favorably to those of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Terry McAuliffe, one of her predecessors in Old Dominion.
But wait, there are more horrified gasps to be beheld below:
