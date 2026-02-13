Bill O’Reilly Says Trump Should Go After Tim Walz and Jacob Frey for ‘Insurrection’: ‘It’s Worth the Bet’

Bill O’Reilly recommended President Donald Trump target Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) for “insurrection.”

On Thursday’s No Spin News, O’Reilly argued Walz and Frey’s rhetoric against the administration and ICE should make them targets once “tensions come down.” Federal immigration agents shot and killed two citizens in Minneapolis — Renee Good and Alex Pretti — leading to both Walz and Frey demanding ICE leave the state. Border czar Tom Homan announced a drawdown in operations this week.

O’Reilly claimed going after Walz and Frey is “worth the bet” for Trump.

He said:

If it were me and I’m president, I’d go after Walz and Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis. You can’t do it now. You got to wait till the tensions come down, but I’d go after them for insurrection. I might not win that if I’m the president. Justice Department might not win it. But it’s worth the bet. It is worth it because these — Walz, oh my, he was almost vice president.

O’Reilly placed blame for the Good and Pretti shootings at the footsteps of Frey, arguing the mayor did not provide enough local police support and security for federal agents in Minneapolis.

“Those two people would be alive today because the cops would have kept the protesters away, physically away from the ICE agents,” O’Reilly said. “So Frey did it. It’s on him.”

Trump previously threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act in January if Minneapolis officials did not get control of “agitators.” The Good and Pretti shootings have led to anti-ICE protests across the state.

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “Thank you for you attention to this matter!”

Watch above via No Spin News.

