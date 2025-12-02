‘Ball-Less Bongino’: MAGA Roasts Dan Bongino Over Attack on Pro-Trump Journo Miranda Devine
Conservative commentator-turned-Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino is facing scrutiny from his fellow right-wingers over his attack on New York Post columnist Miranda Devine.
On Sunday, Devine published a column about a devastating report about Bongino, Director Kash Patel, and their stewardship of the bureau that included a number of explosive claims.
Bongino responded to the story in a Monday evening tweet that read:
Deep-state Devine strikes again.
Miranda loves attacking our reform agenda with gossipy anecdotes from disgruntled former employees because she’s upset that her “reporting” keeps falling apart under scrutiny. You can always count on Miranda for a timed hit piece when the Director and I make big changes.
Miranda prefers tbe old-guard.
I don’t.
Full steam ahead.
@mirandadevine
Most conservatives, however, weren’t having it.
“Deep-state Devine? That’s an oxymoron — makes zero sense. Miranda is the reporter who has done the most to expose the deep state and the Biden crime family,” replied RealClearPolitics’ Susan Crabtree. “She’s citing whistleblowers who put their livelihoods — some even their lives — on the line to speak out against the deep state. Attacking the messenger is the oldest and most obvious play in the book.”
“Are you out of your damn mind? You are the Deputy Director of the FBI. You are supposed to defend the Constitution, not run to social media crying because a reporter criticized you. In this country, the people get to question the government. That is the American way. Weak men in power fold at the first sign of challenge. That is exactly how you sound,” submitted lawyer Joseph D. McBride. “You sit in one of the most powerful chairs in the federal system, and instead of carrying yourself like a man who understands that power invites scrutiny, you showed everyone that you cannot handle it. You acted like you think your position puts you above being questioned. It does not. You work for the American people. They do not work for you. If you cannot grasp that simple truth, you have no business holding the power you do.”
“What have you reformed!? Receipts please!” inquired Rasmussen Reports’ Mark Mitchell.
But wait, there’s more:
