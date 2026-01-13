Bill and Hillary Clinton Face Possible Contempt Charges After Snubbing Epstein Investigation Subpoenas

Former President Bill Clinton was a no-show at a scheduled Tuesday morning deposition with the House Oversight Committee, and in a letter addressed to Chairman James Comer (R-KY), both he and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, announced that neither would be complying with subpoenas related to the committee’s investigation into the late Jeffrey Epstein.

“Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences. For us, now is that time” wrote the Clintons in the letter, which was reported on by The New York Times’ Annie Karni, who provided additional context:

Mr. Comer has repeatedly threatened to hold the Clintons in contempt if they failed to appear for live depositions behind closed doors, typically a first step in referring someone to the Justice Department for prosecution. He had set a deadline of Tuesday for Mr. Clinton to appear, and Wednesday for Mrs. Clinton. But hours before the deadline, the Clintons made clear that they had no intention of presenting themselves on Capitol Hill to be questioned by Mr. Comer and members of his committee. They did so by submitting an eight-page legal letter laying out why they considered the subpoenas “invalid and legally unenforceable,” then followed up with a scorching missive that they signed jointly, promising to fight Mr. Comer on the issue for as long as it took. In the letter, the Clintons noted that they had proactively provided Mr. Comer with sworn statements similar to ones he had accepted from seven or eight other former law enforcement officials he had also subpoenaed and then excused from testifying before the committee. The Clintons have repeatedly said they have no knowledge relevant to the investigation.

“We are confident that any reasonable person in or out of Congress will see, based on everything we release, that what you are doing is trying to punish those who you see as your enemies and to protect those you think are your friends,” submitted the Clintons in their letter. The resurrection of the Epstein scandal and related reporting, as well as document disclosures, have included material pertaining to both Clinton and President Donald Trump.

Comer has indicated he will move forward with contempt of Congress charges if the Clintons do not show up for their depositions.