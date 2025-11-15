Bill Maher Savages Trump Over Epstein Blockbuster For Four Solid Minutes

Comedian and pundit Bill Maher twisted the knife on President Donald Trump over the bombshell Jeffrey Epstein emails for a solid four-and-a-half minutes — just for openers.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Scott Galloway, professor at NYU’s Stern School of Business and bestselling author of the new book “Notes on Being a Man.”

The panel guests were Fareed Zakaria, host of CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria’s GPS” and New York Times bestselling author of “Age of Revolutions: Progress and Backlash from 1600 to the Present”; and Josh Barro, host and author of the Substack newsletter and podcast “Very Serious with Josh Barro.”

Maher devoted most of his opening monologue to roasting Trump over the trove of emails that dropped on Wednesday:

BILL MAHER: We can get back to the important business of government reading a dead pervert’s emails.

We’re doing this again? Again, Epstein? Have you been following the Epstein story? I feel like I’ve seen this movie four times. Right, where they release it, and there’s always more.

So this week, Democrats release some damn, of course, each party’s going to try to get the other one to say Trump is guilty or not. Democrats release some stuff damaging to Trump. Then Republicans release their own stack of emails. Does everyone have emails? Thank you.

When you get elected, they give you your security badge, the key to your office, and here’s your box of Epstein files. They just release them endlessly.

I mean, they’re like, like Beatle tracks from the vaults. They just keep coming out, and out it never ends.

Apparently, they said according to an AI study of this, I don’t know why they had to use AI for this. I can use find on my computer and find somebody’s name. But apparently, according to AI, Trump in Epstein’s emails has mentioned 1,500 times. Trump doesn’t talk about Trump that much. I mean, that’s… Wow.

And… And one of them says, now the president denies this. Let’s be very clear about that litigation-wise. President denies it. But one of the emails apparently says that Trump, quote, “knew about the girls.”

See, this is why Hillary destroyed her server with the hammer. Okay, I did this. Sometimes you just gotta go to the hammer, people. The hammer.

Okay, so now we have this ridiculous back and forth. This is what we’re gonna spend our time at. Between the parties to say that Trump is either guilty of this or not guilty of this, another one of the emails, Trump denies, says that Trump spent hours with one of the girls, a simple explanation.

It took her that long to explain to him that it’s the consumers who pay the price for the tariffs. Thank you very much.

But, of course, then Republicans point out, and this is true, that that girl that they’re talking about, she herself said she was with Trump for a long time, and he didn’t do anything, nothing bad.

So the Democrats said, well, okay, well, then why is Trump so hard, working so hard to try to get these things from not coming out?

And he is working very hard to do that, including, you know, they met with just Ghislaine Gillain, whatever her f*cking name is. Ghislaine Maxwell, who’s in prison, you know, she’s an enabler to this, and put her into a cushier prison, where she’s apparently getting unlimited toilet paper. This is what I’m reading about. She’s getting unlimited toilet paper.

Yeah, why help her? She was part of a pedophile ring. I mean, Obama was president for eight years. I don’t remember him ever saying, hey, how’s Jared from Subway doing? Is he getting enough toilet paper?

But, then the Republicans say, this is also valid, if Epstein was really running this international sex trafficking ring, how come in 20,000 pages of documents, there’s not one email about running a sex trafficking ring? I mean, can you really keep all this in your head?

Is today Christy with the Prince and Candy with the Duke, or Candy with The Prince and Christy With The Duke? Somebody’s gotta write this sh*t down.

But I love that this is so Trump. Now, what he did today was that Trump is instructing the Justice Department to look into Clinton, Bill Clinton’s involvement with Epstein.

I love this, using the Epstein files to distract from the Epstein files. Trump said, I will not rest until I get to the middle of this.