Bill Maher Slams Trump Administration For ‘Biggest D*ck Move In History!’

Comedian and pundit Bill Maher slammed President Donald Trump and his administration over the “biggest d*ck move in history,” sounding the alarm about the Environmental Protection Agency’s gutting of carbon regulation.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Jonathan Haidt, social psychologist and professor at NYU Stern School of Business and co-author of “The Amazing Generation: Your Guide to Fun and Freedom in a Screen-Filled World.”

The panel guests were Stephanie Ruhle, host of MS NOW’s “The 11th Hour” and co-host of the YouTube series “It’s Happening with Velshi & Ruhle”; and retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, author, former United States National Security Advisor, and a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

Maher devoted some of his monologue to mocking Trump officials for denying the effects of greenhouse gases as they stripped the government’s power to regulate them:

BILL MAHER: This is all fun, but we have to get to the story that really matters, which is the EPA. Little history lesson, Richard Nixon, a Republican, okay, he started the EPA, the Environmental Protection Agency in 1970. Trump has always said it’s a hoax, the whole thing, but climate change, he said Scientists, he says, are stupid people. He says, the idea that greenhouse gases cause climate change, there’s no basis in fact. He thinks it’s just some bullshit that people made up out of nothing to get rich. You know, like crypto. (LAUGHTER) BILL MAHER: And, yes, his EPA director, Lee Zeldin, said this is the single, this is a quote, “single largest deregulatory action in American history.”. Probably true. Also the biggest d*ick move in American. History. Guys, this is not made up. You know, this science. Doug Burgum, he’s the interior secretary. Listen to this, the way they all line up behind this nonsense. He said, CO2, carbon, was never a pollutant. He said when we breathe, we emit CO2. Okay, Doug, you know what? Let’s try this little experiment. Um, tonight when you get home, go in the garage, close the door, turn the car on, and let’s see if carbon is a pollutant, okay? Thank you very much. But you have to be a little sympathetic. A lot of the conservative America is very butthurt these days. They’re still recovering from the halftime show that Big Bunny did. They hated it because it was in Spanish, but now they’re pretending they hated it, because it’s was smutty. And it was sexual, very overtly sexual, with dirty lyrics. Well, what do you expect? He’s not called Good Bunny. Trump said nobody could understand a word the guy said. I never understood a word Mick Jagger said either. I still enjoyed the show. No, I looked at you like Olympic curling. I had no idea what the f*ck was happening, but I was like, everyone looks like they’re having fun. F*ck it, I’m in.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

