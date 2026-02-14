Fox News Source Says 3 People Detained Overnight in Nancy Guthrie Case

A Fox News source says “at least 3” people were detained overnight amid a swarm of activity near the home of Nancy Guthrie, the likely abducted mother of journalist Savannah Guthrie.

Ms. Guthrie went missing almost two weeks ago in a case that quickly turned into a kidnapping investigation, complete with ransom demands, with Hollywood tabloid TMZ the recipient of multiple messages from the alleged kidnappers.

There have been many dramatic developments in the story, including the recovery of disturbing video surveillance footage and the arrest of a man who was later released.

On Friday night, multiple outlets reported a “swarm” of police activity — including SWAT and forensics — in an area about 2 miles from the home.

Fox News Digital is additionally reporting that 3 or possibly four people were detained at two sites:

At least three people have been detained in connection to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, a local law enforcement source tells Fox News Digital. The source says after receiving a tip, authorities detained two males, plus one of their moms. The source said a warrant had been served. The source cautioned that during a warrant execution “technically everyone is detained.” Unclear if anyone is a suspect.

Fox also reported that “A man was detained during a traffic stop late Friday night at Culver’s, a fast food restaurant about two miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home.”

NewsNation also reported multiple people were detained:

Authorities moved in on the home near Guthrie’s Tucson area neighborhood as part of a search warrant execution and ordered two individuals — a woman and a man, possibly a mother and son — to come out; both complied. A third individual, a man, was simultaneously detained nearby during a traffic stop. The driver reportedly was heading to the property that was being searched.

The vehicle involved in the traffic stop was reportedly towed from the scene.

Watch above via Fox News.

