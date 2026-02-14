Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) warned Democrats their “brand” is “falling” and they are currently “living in the backlash” of not listening to him about the southern border while former President Joe Biden was in office.

Fetterman joined Dasha Burns on Politico’s The Conversation this week where he discussed being an outlier in his party on a number of issues, including illegal immigration and the border.

The senator said:

Now back in December of ’23, you know, I’ve been trying to just warn my party saying the border’s a disaster. And now if you start looking at the numbers showing up, the encounters, I mean, that’s almost 300,000 a month, and I put that in the size of Pennsylvania terms and that’s Pittsburgh…that’s Pittsburgh every month. And things are clearly out of control, and our Democratic-led cities like Chicago or Denver or New York City overwhelmed and they have to buy hotels. And they even had migrants living at Logan in Boston.

Fetterman said he tried warning his fellow Democrats they would “burn” in the presidential election if they did not become more serious about the border. He accused blue city mayors like former New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) of downplaying the migrant issue until they needed help from the federal government.

“This is out of control and you know, try to pretend that’s not where we’re at. And I tried to warn saying if you don’t do this, we’re going to burn for that because that’s not sustainable,” Fetterman recalled saying.

He contined:

So for me, this is part of the backlash and that’s…that started that, and I already assumed that we would get rolled for the bipartisan border deal. Why would Trump give away his big issue, immigration? Of course, he even claims, you know, for that. So I knew we would get rolled, and that’s going to be a real problem. And now here we are now, and now they are living in the backlash uh, for those things. For me, it’s always like secure our border. You know, every nation must do those things. And why can’t we agree we have to round up every single criminal and deport them; send them back? You know, absolutely. I’m a very pro-immigration Democrat. My views have never changed. My family was the product of immigration, and I haven’t changed my views on anything.

Fetterman warned Democrats the “brand” is on shaky ground again ahead of the midterms.

“Have you seen the polling?” Fetterman said when asked about his party’s biggest “liability” going forward.

A Quinnipiac University survey recently found less than 20% approve of how Democrats are handling their jobs in Congress, while more than 20% disapprove. It’s the lowest rating for the party in seven years, according to the pollster’s data.

“You know, our brand, it continues to drop,” Fetterman said.

