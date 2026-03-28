Bill Maher Taunts Trump Over Prize Trump Tried To ‘Block Me From Getting’: ‘Thank You!’

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Comedian and pundit Bill Maher taunted President Donald Trump over the Mark Twain prize he was “trying to block me from getting,” urging him to show up for the ceremony so Maher could properly thank him.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Sen. Elissa Slotkin, former CIA analyst and Pentagon official who currently serves as a Democratic senator from Michigan.

The panel guests were Laura Coates, CNN chief legal analyst and anchor of the weeknight show “Laura Coates Live”; and Stephen A. Smith, host of “Straight Shooter with Stephen A.” and “The Stephen A. Smith Show” on SiriusXM and YouTube.

Maher devoted several minutes of his monologue to the back-and-forth over the Twain prize, as well as Trump’s own victory in the competition for the First America First Award:

BILL MAHER: Donald Trump is getting the America First Award. I’m not, nope, maybe you never heard of it because they just made it up. But it is a real thing, and he’s getting it. Mike Johnson says we’ll be given annually to Donald Trump. I–.

But speaking of awards, I’m finally getting one.

(CHEERS).

Thank you, I appreciate it.

Yeah, there was a lot of… Everyone’s asking me to explain what was going on, because there’s a lot back and forth about this.

It’s an award given at the Kennedy Center, but, of course, that is now the Trump Kennedy Center.

So, I was going to get it, and then Friday, Trump’s… Well, both his spokespeople came out and said, fake news, Bill Maher’s never getting it.

We have reached a compromise, okay? And the compromise is, I am going to get it and then I’m going to give it to him.

Thank you.

Everybody’s happy.

I just want things to work out and also I want to say thank you, okay?

I’m not looking for a fight and I’m not mad that he did this. You know what? Me and the president we have a complicated relationship.

Goes back to the orangutan lawsuit.

You know this has been going on a long time. So him trying to block me from getting it– I respect the move! I respect the m–.

Keep the game going, baby, okay?

I’m all about engagement! Disengagement gets you nothing. You’ve got to engage.

So even though I see that we’re back to him calling me a jerk and I’m a lightweight ratings loser?

Get it off your chest, big man. OK? I’m totally fine with it. I was proud of these last insults you gave me. I added them to the list of insults that I brought to the White House that you signed graciously when I was there.

Yeah. So I would just like to say, as a low ratings, lightweight, and a rather dumb guy, and a pathetic bloated sleazebag, a dummy, a terrible student, a nervous failing comedian, and someone who is sick, insane, very sad, totally shot, and crazy maniac–.

I am honored to accept the Mark Twain Award. Thank you very much. And I will… I will be there, Don, and I hope you will be, too.

I mean, the place is named after you now. You really should show up. You could show up, you could thank me in person for being one of the few people on the lunatic left who’s glad you hit Iran and is hoping we win that one, OK?