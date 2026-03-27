Megyn Kelly Names Names and Demands ‘Accountability’ for Those Who ‘Pushed’ Trump Into War

Megyn Kelly demanded “accountability” for those who urged President Donald Trump to launch a war on Iran.

On Friday’s edition of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM, Kelly restated her opposition to the war, which Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu started on Feb, 28. At least 13 American service members and about 1,500 Iranians have been killed. Iran responded to the offensive by closing the Strait of Hormuz, which has sent oil prices surging and Trump’s approval rating spiraling.

Trump’s base is overwhelmingly supportive of the war, with 79% backing his handling of it. However, a small but notable contingent of MAGA media personalities vehemently oppose the war, and have noted that the broader public is largely against it.

Kelly said the names of those who urged Trump to go to war should be known, and then she proceeded to rattle off the names of those who are known to have done so. Her list included three pundits at Fox News, her former employer:

As this thing goes south, we need to know exactly who talked him into it and what representations were made to convince the president that this was a good idea. Who? Who specifically? The names we know are Bibi Netanyahu first and foremost. Lindsey Graham, equally to blame. We know from the Wall Street Journal report that Mark Thiessen of Fox News and General Jack Keane were major advocates of the war. Ok, I like those guys, but they appear to have been very wrong that this was a good idea. And we could keep going. Mark Levin, chief among them. He says now, “Oh, it wasn’t me.” Every night, every night on Fox News out there urging the president to do this. And then he had a meeting with him in June, where we know, he denies it now, we know he pushed him for this. Ben Shapiro was out on his show every day pushing this war. Like, there were very prominent activists on the right who were practically frothing at the mouth for this thing. And now that it’s not only going poorly, but the president’s poll numbers are in a precipitous freefall, we’d love to see some accountability. Who? Who promised him what?

On his radio show this week, Levin maintained that he “never” urged the president to go to war with Iran.

“I never lobbied the president,” Levin fumed. “You guys keep putting that crap out there. I met with the president once at his request.”

On Feb. 27, the day before the war began, Levin appeared as a guest on Hannity on Fox News.

“There’s a time for negotiation, there is a time for diplomacy, and I think the president has demonstrated he’s bent over backwards that that time does not last forever, that that time is up!” Levin yelled.

Watch above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

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