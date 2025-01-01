Cybertruck Explosion at Trump Hotel in Vegas Being Investigated as ‘Possible Act of Terror’ – 1 Person Dead

The vehicle explosion in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning is being investigated as a “possible act of terror,” according to a report.

ABC News reported one person – the driver of a Tesla Cybertruck – was killed at around 9 a.m. local time while numerous other injuries were reported. Videos from the explosion went viral on social media.

NEW: Video shows Tesla Cybertruck explosion at the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. No word yet on the cause pic.twitter.com/tR9UabrsH4 — BNO News (@BNONews) January 1, 2025

ABC News reported Wednesday afternoon:

Authorities are investigating a Tesla Cybertruck explosion on Wednesday outside the Trump Las Vegas hotel in Nevada as a possible act of terror. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating a fire at the entrance to the tower. The public was told to avoid the area, though the police noted the fire had been put out. The driver pulled into the valet area of the hotel and the vehicle exploded, according to an official. The driver is apparently dead and, so far, the only casualty from the incident. Seven bystanders had minor injuries, authorities said. Investigators do not know what caused the blast, such as whether something was wrong with the vehicle or whether something external prompted it. Determining what was behind the explosion is the key focus of the probe.

A police source told ABC News that it is believed the Cybertruck was loaded with fireworks and investigators were working urgently to determine a motive. The network further reported:

Until a motive is determined and other possibilities are ruled out, police are treating the explosion like a possible criminal act and a possible act of terror. Evidence collection and investigation are ongoing.

The Tesla explosion came hours after police said a Texas man targeted a crowd at a New Year’s Day event in New Orleans with a truck, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens of others.

This story is breaking and will be updated.