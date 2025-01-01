Police Investigating After Tesla Cybertruck Explodes In Front of Trump Hotel in Vegas: ‘Please Avoid the Area’
Police and fire officials in Las Vegas are investigating after a Tesla Cybertuck exploded at the entrance of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday morning.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted on its X (formerly Twitter) account that it was investigating what it called a fire at the entrance of the building.
Soon after, videos purportedly from the incident showed a Tesla Cybertruck – which is produced by the company of Donald Trump confidante Elon Musk – exploding:
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported of the incident:
Police and fire officials are investigating a vehicle fire and explosion Wednesday morning at the entrance to Trump International Hotel, just off the Las Vegas Strip. The fire was reported just after 8:40 a.m. at 2000 Fashion Show Drive, according to the Clark County Fire Department’s PulsePoint app. The fire is out, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s X social media account.
Fashion Show Drive is closed in both directions from Sammy Davis Jr. Drive to Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to the RTC X account.
The FBI told NBC News in a statement it had “personnel on scene to offer assistance to our local partners, who handled the initial response” to the explosion.
Eric Trump said in his own statement that he was grateful for police and firefighters.
“Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas,” Eric Trump said. “The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism.”
One person was killed and seven others were injured in the incident. ABC News reported the explosion was being investigated as a possible act of terror.
