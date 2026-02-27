BREAKING: Mike Huckabee Urges US Staff Wishing to Leave Israel to ‘Do So TODAY’ as Iran Tensions Grow

The United States authorised embassy staff in Israel to leave the country on Friday morning, with Ambassador Mike Huckabee urging those who wish to depart to “do so TODAY” as fears mount over a possible U.S. strike on Iran.

In an email sent at 10:24 a.m. local time on Friday, Huckabee told employees the decision followed overnight meetings and discussions with the State Department, taken out of “an abundance of caution” and with staff safety as the priority.

Those choosing to leave “should do so TODAY,” he wrote, according to the New York Times, advising them to secure seats on outbound flights from Ben-Gurion Airport to any destination available.

“Focus on getting a seat to anyplace from which you can then continue travel to DC, but the first priority will be getting expeditiously out of country,” he wrote.

The embassy shifted to an “authorized departure” footing, allowing nonessential personnel and their dependents to evacuate at government expense when U.S. national interests or an imminent threat to life requires it.

On February 27, 2026, the Department of State authorized the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and family members of U.S. government personnel from Mission Israel due to safety risks. In response to security incidents and without advance notice, the U.S.… pic.twitter.com/aWzX6Gk36x — U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (@usembassyjlm) February 27, 2026

“There is no need to panic,” Huckabee wrote, “but for those desiring to leave, it’s important to make plans to depart sooner rather than later.”

The move comes a day after six hours of talks in Geneva between Washington and Tehran ended without a breakthrough. Iranian officials said negotiations would continue next week, while the White House declined to comment on the status of discussions.

The State Department also urged Americans to “reconsider travel” to Israel and the West Bank, citing “terrorism and civil unrest,” as regional tensions escalate.

