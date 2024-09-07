BREAKING: Multiple People Shot On Kentucky Interstate in ‘Active Shooter’ Situation

Multiple people were shot on Interstate 75 – which was shut down – in southern Kentucky on Saturday night according to reports and a statement from the governor.

Just after 6:30 p.m. ET, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office reported “numerous” injuries along the roadway nine miles north of the community of London, Kentucky.

“I-75 is closed at mile marker/Exit 49, and U.S. 25, nine miles north of London due to an active shooter situation,” the department said. “Numerous persons have been shot near I-75.”

The active shooter situation continues along Interstate 75 near London. Northbound and southbound lanes are closed from exit 41 to exit 59. Here are some pics from this area. pic.twitter.com/xbEmWbYsJN — Chris Bailey🌪️🌩️ (@Kentuckyweather) September 7, 2024

ABC 13 in Lexington reported:

I-75 is closed in Laurel County for a report of an active shooter situation. According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, numerous people have been shot near I-75 at exit 49. I-75 at exit 49 and U.S. 25 in Laurel County are both currently closed.

Breaking: Several people have been shot near Interstate 75 in Laurel County, Kentucky, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s office. “I-75 is closed at mile marker/Exit 49, and U.S. 25, nine miles north of London due to an active shooter situation,” the sheriff’s office said… — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 7, 2024

It was unclear as of 7:30 ET how many people were shot, or if the situation had been contained to one stretch of highway. It was also unclear if police had made any arrests.

London is located roughly 90 miles south of Lexington.

In a statement released on social media, Democratic Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said, “Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County. Law enforcement has shut the interstate down in both directions at exit 49. Please avoid the area. We will provide more details once they are available.”

Beshear later said he was receiving updates about the ongoing situation from police at the scene.

I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security — together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible. Please pray for everyone involved. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 7, 2024

This story is developing.