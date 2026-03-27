CNN’s Tapper Attacks Fox News Guest For ‘Making Sh*t Up’ About Investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance

CNN’s Jake Tapper slammed a Fox News guest Friday for “making sh*t up” about the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance and amplifying the pain felt by the family.

Thursday’s segment on Jesse Watters Primetime featured former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan who told Watters that he and his colleagues watched this week’s NBC interview with Savannah Guthrie “several times” and “really tore it apart.”

The Today Show hosts’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy, disappeared from her Tucson home at the beginning of February, and authorities do not appear to be any closer to solving the case.

Kaplan said Savannah’s interview revealed previously unknown information about the night her mother was abducted.

“Savannah Guthrie offered later on in her interview with some very specific facts, that her mother left the house in her pajamas without her shoes,” Kaplan said. “How did Savannah Guthrie know that at the time her mother left the house, she was clothed in her pajamas without her shoes on?…That’s a very specific material fact, and it caused us to pause and wonder. There’s a lot of things that we just don’t know.”

Watters brought up the two ransom notes allegedly sent by the kidnappers, saying Savannah “still believes those weren’t hoaxes. What does that tell you?” Watters asked.

“She not only said that two of the ransom notes with specificity she believes are real, she actually also suggested that it was one kidnaper,” Kaplan said. “She never refers to individuals, meaning plural…And so there is some specific facts that are known to law enforcement that, quite frankly, they are keeping very close to the vest.”

“I will just say this to you that this interview, I don’t think helped the investigation,” Kaplan continued. “In fact, if anything, I think it may have hurt. I think it also may have hurt their credibility because there are just things that just, quite frankly, don’t add up. And statistically, these cases generally lead back to someone who’s within that inner circle.”

“Wow, that’s a strong statement, Stuart,” Watters said. “Why would this interview hurt the investigation?”

“I’m not saying that it hurts the investigation. But I do believe that less is more, because the more information you let out to the general public, and obviously there is an individual, at least one individual, because we saw them on that ring doorbell. It gives that person an individual to backtrack and perhaps cover his or her tracks. And so what my suggestion would be is that less is more. Allow the investigation to run its course. I don’t see any benefit to Savannah Guthrie going on national TV and kind of, you know, opening herself up.”

CNN’s Tapper called Kaplan’s speculation “truly depraved.”

“Savannah’s and her family’s pain isn’t fun and glib ‘content,'” Tapper wrote. “For the love of God, the irresponsible speculation and just making shit up and acting like details never revealed before suggests a conspiracy is sick and inhuman.”

This is truly depraved. Savannah’s and her family’s pain isn’t fun and glib “content.” For the love of God, the irresponsible speculation and just making shit up and acting like details never revealed before suggests a conspiracy is sick and inhuman. https://t.co/yj5muGLagU — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) March 27, 2026

Watch the clip above via Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News.

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