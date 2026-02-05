Camron Guthrie, the son of Nancy Guthrie, released a new video pleading for his mother’s possible captor to make contact with the family, urging “whoever out there is holding our mother” to “reach out.”

Guthrie spoke on behalf of the family in a video posted on Thursday to Today show anchor Samantha Guthrie’s Instagram account. He reiterated his sister’s appeal for proof that their mother is alive, which she made in a video released yesterday.

“Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven’t heard anything directly,” said Camron Guthrie. “We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward. But first, we have to know that you have our mom. We want to talk to you, and we are waiting for contact.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since Sunday, and law enforcement has confirmed that she “did not leave on her own.” Investigators said on Thursday that blood found on the porch of Guthrie’s home was confirmed as hers and announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to Nancy’s return.

Savannah Guthrie issued a heart-wrenching plea for her missing mother on Wednesday, addressing reports of an alleged ransom note by claiming her family was “ready to talk” if provided proof “without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her.”

Law enforcement has yet to confirm the credibility of any ransom notes, though there were pressed on the question at a press conference on Thursday. The FBI did confirm that the first deadline given in the ransom note sent to media outlets was at 5 p.m., the time that Camron’s video was released.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!