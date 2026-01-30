‘Illegitimate!’ Dem Leader Torches Pam Bondi and the DOJ Over Don Lemon Arrest

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) declared on Friday that the Department of Justice is “illegitimate” under President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Jeffries told reporters that “lawless agents” in ICE and Border Patrol are “brutalizing” American citizens and “law-abiding” immigrants. The Democratic leader called for an investigation into these “rogue actors” that is independent of the DOJ.

Jeffries cited the arrest of former CNN host Don Lemon as a reason for why the current DOJ cannot be trusted. He called Lemon’s arrest a targeting of the free press. Lemon’s lawyer announced he was arrested over his coverage of an anti-ICE protest in St. Paul, Minnesota, where activists stormed a church during a Sunday service. Lemon has maintained he was not a participant, but was covering the protest as a journalist.

Other activists involved in the protest have also been arrested. The protest was one of many to hit Minnesota after federal agents shot and killed two citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, in separate incidents in Minneapolis.

Jeffries said:

There should be an explicit prohibition on the detention and deportation of American citizens, period, full stop. And lawless agents who are brutalizing everyday Americans and law-abiding immigrant families, targeting them violently in violation of the law should be investigated and prosecuted independently of the Department of Justice. We cannot trust the Department Of Justice. They’re an illegitimate organization right now under the leadership of Pam Bondi and the direction of Donald Trump. And so, if anything, the events of today reinforce as it relates to the Department Of Justice targeting journalists and part of the free and fair press that the Department justice cannot be trusted to freely and fairly work through the criminal justice system, and it reinforces our demand agents who violate the law should be investigated and prosecuted independent of the Department of Justice and the Trump Administration. And state and local officials should be made clear that they have the investigative and prosecutorial authority to go after any rogue actors who are part of ICE, CBP, or the Department of Homeland.

Watch above via NewsNation.

