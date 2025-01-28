Cardinal Dolan Blasts JD Vance’s Jab At U.S. Catholic Bishops’ Immigration Stance: ‘That’s Just Scurrilous. It’s Very Nasty’

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York discussed on Tuesday Vice President JD Vance’s comments on Sunday’s Face the Nation, in which he blasted the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops over their condemnation of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans.

Speaking on his weekly SiriusXM show, Conversation with Cardinal Dolan, the Catholic leader said, “I was really disappointed with what he said on Face the Nation the other day. And I don’t mind telling you, somewhat hurt. This was not only harmful, this was inaccurate.”

“You heard what he said, ‘Oh, the bishops, they’re pro-immigrant because of the bottom line. Because they’re making money off this.’ That’s just scurrilous. It’s very nasty. And it’s not true. You want to come look at our audits, which are scrupulously done? You think we make money caring for the immigrants? We’re losing it hand over fist,” Dolan added, continuing:

Thanks to our generous benefactors. You think we make money on our schools? He’s a strong supporter of our schools. Thank you, Mr. Vice President. No, you think we make money on our healthcare? No, we’re not in a moneymaking business. And for him to imply that the motive in caring for the immigrant, which by the way the government asks us to do. Mayor Adams asked us to do it, Governor Hochul asked us to do it. The federal government asked us to do it. We need your help in caring for the immigrant. By the way, here’s some of the money we’ve set aside because you guys use it frugally, and you account for every penny. Like, we’re looking for this work? So I was – a guy who has struck me as a gentleman and a thoughtful man, and from whom I’m still expecting great things. I hope it was an uncharacteristic moment. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops took particular issue with the Trump administration revoking a longheld policy of not using U.S. immigration agents to arrest migrants in Churchs, schools, or places of worship.

Mark. J Seitz, migration committee chairman U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, told CBS News that “Many of these policies we see going against the basic tenets of our faith.”

Vance referenced his own faith while slamming the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, saying, “Because as a practicing Catholic, I was actually heartbroken by that statement.”

