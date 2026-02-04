‘You’re Not Supposed to Say It!’ CNBC’s Joe Kernen Shocked by GOP Senator’s Criticism of Trump

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) stunned CNBC anchor Joe Kernen when he accused President Donald Trump of leading a “trumped up” case against Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that he said is nothing more than “frivolous” and “vindictive.”

Tillis ripped the president — and shocked Kernen — during an appearance on Squawk Box on Wednesday morning. The senator said the DOJ’s criminal investigation into Powell over the multi-year renovation of the Fed building is unprecedented and baseless.

“This is the first time I’ve seen any evidence of an attempt to try and force somebody out of the Fed board because you disagree with their policies,” Tillis said.

He was obviously referring to President Trump routinely bashing Powell for not moving quickly enough in his view to cut rates — something that has led to Trump branding him “Too Late.”

Trump said in December he was aiming to sue Powell because the cost of the Fed renovation had gotten out of control, saying it was north of $4 billion, about $1.5 billion more than projected. And the Justice Department is investigating whether Powell perjured himself while talking about the cost of the renovation while testifying before the Senate Banking Committee in June 2025.

Powell said the charges against him are bogus and a “consequence” of going against Trump on interest rates.

Tillis on Wednesday said he isn’t buying the case against Powell because he was at the “scene of the so-called crime” when Powell testified.

“Absolutely not,” he told CNBC when asked if he heard anything that would rise to the level of perjury.

Kernen — after Tillis accused U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro of spearheading a flimsy case to appease the president — was amazed by the senator’s comments.

“You’re not supposed to say it, you’re not supposed to say what’s actually happening,” Kernen said.

“Why not?” Tillis replied.

“Because… normally, [Tillis is] not running for reelection so the truth will set you free. But you are judging the results of the investigation, you’re pre-judging exactly what’s gonna happen. That’s your opinion,” Kernen said.

Tillis said he feels free to voice his opinion because he was an “eyewitness to what they’re charging.” He then said he is willing to say he was wrong if the case against Powell turns out to be stronger than he believes.

“All I’m saying is let’s see the subpoena, lets see the case and let it run through,” he continued. “If they have a compelling case, I’ll stand corrected.”

While he spoke, Kernen said his candor was “just unusual in Washington… especially for a Republican.”

That caught co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin’s attention, who jumped in and said “you said it’s unusual for a Republican to tell the truth, is that what you’re saying?”

“It’s unusual in Washington to be so factual about something that is, at this point, the senator’s opinion,” Kernen said.

There was a bit more lively back-and-forth from there.

Watch above via CNBC.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!