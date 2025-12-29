Marjorie Taylor Greene Hits Back At CNN’s Scott Jennings Arguing She’s Irrelevant

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and CNN’s Scott Jennings exchanged insults on Monday, following Jennings’s appearance on ABC’s This Week over the weekend.

Jennings shared a clip of his appearance, during which he argued that Greene’s influence in the GOP is inconsequential and her attacks on Trump are all but irrelevant. He captioned his post, “MTG became a lib this year… So what? The MAGA ‘division’ narrative is overblown intentionally by those who want to see President Trump fail. Trump is still extremely popular among Republicans; he’s the strongest Party boss in the modern era. It’s time to focus on winning.”

Greene, who has gone scorched earth on Trump in recent weeks, hit back at Jennings, writing, “Oh look I’m being lied about again by Bush neocon and Mitch McConnell consultant Scott Jennings.”

“I have a 98% voting record with Trump so I guess Scott is calling Trump liberal too. Scott Jennings is everything America First voted against, he just fools people with hot takes,” Greene added.

She then shared a screenshot from Jennings’s entry on Wikipedia that referenced his past work for both President George W Bush and Mitch McConnell. Greene has long be a leader of the rising isolationist wing of the GOP and has aligned herself with the likes of Tucker Carlson and JD Vance.

Greene also spoke to the New York Times’s Robert Draper and blasted Trump’s inner circle’s approach to women and beauty standards in an article out Monday.

“I never liked the MAGA Mar-a-Lago sexualization. I believe how women in leadership present themselves sends a message to younger women.” Greene told the Times, adding, “I have two daughters, and I’ve always been uncomfortable with how those women puff up their lips and enlarge their breasts. I’ve never spoken about it publicly, but I’ve been planning to.”

