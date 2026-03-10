CNBC’s Jim Cramer Roasts Trump War Strategy: ‘Seems Indiscriminate — Doesn’t Get Us Anywhere’

CNBC host Jim Cramer roasted President Donald Trump and his allies over their war strategy, calling it “indiscriminate” and saying it “doesn’t get us anywhere.”

As the Iran war enters its tenth day, Trump and his administration have taken heavy criticism over a series of conflicting messages that have dogged the effort — in some cases emanating solely from Trump.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Cramer took on the bombing strategy, saying “I thought we destroyed nuclear” but “now it feels like we didn’t– we undestroyed it”:

CNBC ANCHOR CARL QUINTANILLA: So we’re operating in the dark to a large degree right now, and I assume you’re not stepping on the gas or getting any more aggressive either on buying or selling.

CNBC HOST JIM CRAMER: I can’t, because what’s happened is that if Hegseth targets oil, then the Iranians target oil for the—.

And then you just have the situation where you don’t even get the seven million barrels that the Saudis are talking about. You get force majeur everywhere.

So you have to be careful. I think, you know, don’t hit desalinization and don’t it oil, because then Iran seems to respond in kind.

I don’t think you can boss them around on that. Because they have the edge, because the Gulf countries don’t have the really great defense. I don’t think people thought about that ahead of time.

CNBC ANCHOR CARL QUINTANILLA: Yeah, the defense secretary was asked about sort of the oil depots and whether or not the Israeli objectives matched up with the U.S. objectives.

He said, in that case, they probably did not. There are reports that the Israeli government has approved the special situation for another couple of weeks, so it’s not like this is literally going to end tonight or tomorrow.

CNBC HOST JIM CRAMER: No, it’s not.

And you try to figure out, well, what are the targets?

I mean, we haven’t seen the Supreme Leader. Are they trying to target the Supreme leader?

Are they targeting more nuclear? I thought we destroyed nuclear. Now it feels like we didn’t– we undestroyed it.

I think that all of us are saying, what are these bomb–, when Hegseth says he’s going to be, this is the day–.

What are the targets? I mean, what are they targeting?

Is it infrastructure? Is it maybe more government? I don’t know.

I mean when you look at what Israel’s targeting in Lebanon, I mean they’re targeting the banks of Hezbollah, that makes– that’s a strategic move, but we seem to be indiscriminate, and indiscriminate doesn’t get us anywhere.