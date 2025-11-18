MTG Rates Every Major Network — Even the BBC — Ahead of Fox News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told Vanity Fair that she watches every other major news network more than she does Fox News these days.

Greene has recently drawn the ire of her fellow Republicans — most notably President Donald Trump — for criticizing the party and even siding with Democrats on a number of issues. She famously broke rank on the Jeffrey Epstein situation, demanding the release of files on the deceased sex trafficker’s case. While Trump and other members of his Cabinet have insisted the Epstein fiasco is a “hoax,” Greene pushed for transparency in the form of releasing the files to the public.

For Greene’s dissent, Trump has labeled her a “traitor” and claimed he was withdrawing support for her reelection campaign next year.

As the right has ostracized her, the left has begun to embrace her. A recent interview with Vanity Fair’s Aidan McLaughlin detailed the recent phenomenon:

CNN invited her on the network for the first time in her career. She appeared on Bill Maher’s Real Time, with the host calling her “the one Republican who’s dissenting.” She only did The View because she had never been invited on before. Joy Behar joked, “You’re taking my job.” She said she remains blacklisted from Fox News over her criticisms of the network, adding that she no longer watches much. “I watch Fox News the least,” she said. (A Fox spokesperson disputed this, noting Greene was last on Fox News in June and February before that). Greene said she prefers to watch CNN, NBC, CNBC, the BBC, and local news.

On Tuesday morning, Greene spoke at a press conference with Epstein victims and fired back at Trump’s bevy of attacks.