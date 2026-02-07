CNN Anchor Drops Pile Of ‘Racist’ Receipts On Trump in Blistering Rant At Defenders

CNN anchor Victor Blackwell dropped a pile of receipts on President Donald Trump in a blistering commentary about the president’s racist Truth Social post and the people who still defend him.

Trump posted a video to his Truth Social account at 11:44 PM on Thursday night that contains an image depicting President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes:

The post drew widespread outrage including from Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who called it “the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House.”

Trump White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the post in a statement:

“This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the Lion King. Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public.”

But after 12 hours or so, the post was deleted, with an unnamed White House official claiming “A White House staffer erroneously made the post. It has been taken down.”

On Saturday’s edition of CNN’s First of All With Victor Blackwell, Blackwell opened his show with a litany of Trump’s past comments and asked “what more” do his defenders need to see to stop defending him from charges of racism:

VICTOR BLACKWELL: First of all, what more would they need to see?

I’m sitting with that question after President Trump reposted something racist again.

The president shared a video depicting the Obamas as apes. Senator Tim Scott posted that he was praying it was fake before acknowledging it was the most racist thing he’d seen out of this White House.

We knew it wasn’t fake from jump. The White House defended the post. In a statement, they said, “please stop the fake outrage.”.

Well, apparently the outrage was real, real enough for them to delete the post and then blame it on an unnamed White House staffer before the president then undercut that claim and said he watched the meme, but not the Obama part.

Republican Congressman John James condemned the video, but after seeing it, and all that the president has said and done and posted, James said the president is not racist.

Well, what more would he need to see?

Over the years, the president’s excusers have said that he doesn’t have a racist bone in his body, and that no one knows what’s in his heart.

What more would you need to see?

President Trump to this day emphasizes President Obama’s middle name, Hussein. He famously pushed the baseless theory that he wasn’t really born in the US. Why? What more would they need to see?

He told four American congresswomen of color to go back to their countries. He posted a meme of Hakeem Jeffries wearing a sombrero. He consistently refers to Black female politicians as low IQ individuals. Why? What more would they need to see?

The president asked, why can’t we get more people from Norway? More Swedes, more Danes, none of those garbage Somalis, none of the sh*thole country Haitians with their eating of cats and dogs, Afghans out, Venezuelans out.

We’ll take some South Africans, but the White ones. What more would they need to see?

President Trump says the cities of Baltimore and Chicago are hellholes. He specifically cites Atlanta, Detroit, and Philadelphia when he says he wants to crack down on alleged election fraud. Why? What more would they need to see?

How many times can the president say or do something racist and elected Republicans continue to insist that he is not racist?

What more what they need see?

Actually, set that aside, what they would need to see.

You take full inventory, write it all down and then write down the definition of racist. And see what you come up with.