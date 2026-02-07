Green Day Hits Trump ICE Agents With Defiant Message at Super Bowl Party

Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong called on ICE agents to ditch their “sh*tty-ass” jobs — and warned President Donald Trump’s administration will ditch them if they don’t do it first — during a pre-Super Bowl party on Friday night.

Armstrong made his plea two days before his band is set to perform before The Big Game on Sunday.

“To all the ICE agents out there, wherever you are,” Armstrong said. “Quit your sh*tty-ass job. Quit that sh*tty job you have.”

The 53-year-old pop-punker continued, “Because when this is over — and it will be over at some point in time — Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, JD Vance, Donald Trump, they’re gonna drop you like a bad f*cking habit. Come on [over to] this side of the line.”

Armstrong’s anti-ICE and anti-MAGA mini-rant was made at a bash thrown by Spotify and FanDuel at San Francisco’s Pier 29, not too far from the East Bay where Green Day started out.

Variety reported the band changed some of its lyrics to reference some “topical issues,” like changing the words in the song “Holiday” from “the representative from California has the floor” to “the representative from Epstein Island has the floor.”

The “Basket Case” singer also gave a shout-out to Minneapolis, which has had a number of anti-ICE protests in the last month following the shooting deaths of citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti. He also changed the words to “American Idiot” to say he’s not part of the “MAGA agenda,” as he has done for years now.

This was not the first time Armstrong has ripped Trump and his administration. He said it was “sad” that Trump was the president in 2017, and he lead a Belgian crowd in a “F*ck Donald Trump” chant on the Fourth of July last year.

Green Day will perform during the Super Bowl XL pre-game on Sunday. Bad Bunny — who bashed ICE at the Grammy Awards last week — will be performing at halftime.

Watch above via Green Day Italy.

