CNN Panel Weighs in On TMZ’s New Washington Bureau: No ‘Group of 435 people’ Deserve ‘The TMZ Treatment’ More

Phil Mattingly hosted CNN’s Inside Politics in Dana Bash’s absence on Friday, where he lauded the new TMZ Washington Bureau that launched this week.

“We made it to Friday, and that includes a new Capitol Hill team,” Mattingly began. “TMZ, who embarked on a new beat this week: the intersection of pop culture and politics. And well, here’s a short sampling of their chase this week.”

Mattingly rolled tape on a TMZ reporter asking Robert F. Kennedy Jr., “Secretary, what did you do with the raccoon’s dead penis? Where is it now?” and another reporter chasing Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), saying, “I’m from TMZ. Could I just ask you about the bubble wand, sir?”

“Mario, we’ve already talked,” Mattingly said to panelist Mario Parker. “I’m very ‘pro’ this. I’m all about it. What do you think?”

“The more the merrier,” Parker said. “Hey, I saw Ted Cruz walking down the hallways, as well. They were asking him, trying to get him to weigh in on the Pope versus President Trump. He wouldn’t budge at all.”

“Hey, the more the merrier in the hallways,” Parker added.

Alex Gangitano agreed.

“I think the stress level on Capitol Hill has gone up a little bit, and that’s good,” Gangitano said. “Why not like get some more people in there to ask questions? I think TMZ has a different pulse on what people are interested in versus other reporters have who have been doing this in DC, in our bubble here, for maybe longer. So ask some questions that maybe we’re not asking. Why not?”

Gangitano echoed Parker in adding, “The more the merrier for reporters.”

“I couldn’t agree more. I am all for it,” Mattingly said. “I think also them showing how we do our jobs better than we probably do will be really valuable for a lot of people. But hey, there’s no group of 435 people in America that deserve the TMZ treatment more than lawmakers,” Mattingly said.

He added, “Pass some stuff and maybe I’ll change my mind. That’s just my — sorry, it’s Friday. I can have an opinion, right?”

Watch the clip above via CNN

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