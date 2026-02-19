CNN’s Abby Phillip Corners Trump Defender On ‘Racism’ and ‘Anti-Diversity’ Trump

CNN anchor Abby Phillip cornered consistent Trump defender Shermichael Singleton after he equated being “anti-diversity” with being racist — then admitted President Donald Trump and his administration are explicitly anti-diversity.

While never far away, the subject of Trump and racism was top of mind when the president blurted a denial of racism as he commented on the death of Reverend Jesse Jackson, and that denial was blown up in a White House briefing exchange.

Trump White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was challenged by CBS News White House correspondent Ed O’Keefe to provide examples of the “false” accusations Trump referred to in his statement.

ED OKEEFE: In his statement about Jesse Jackson, the president said “Despite the fact that I am falsely inconsistently called a racist by the scoundrels and lunatics on the radical left, Democrats all, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way.” Where or when does the president believe he has been falsely called racist? KAROLINE LEAVITT: You’re kidding, right? I will pull you plethora of examples. He has absolutely been falsely called and smeared as a racist, and I’m happy to provide you those receipts.

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, Phillip broached the topic with a panel consisting of Ana Navarro, Shermichael Singleton, Xochitl Hinojosa, T.W. Arrighi, and Paul Mecurio.

With Trump’s White House Black History Month event as a jumping-off point, Navarro ran through what she said were some examples of Trump racism.

When Hinojosa attacked Trump and “the entire Republican Party” for being “anti-diversity,” Singleton objected and equated it to an accusation of racism.

Phillip stepped in and pointed out the implication, and Singleton conceded the point — but waved it away by saying “it’s fine to be critical of Trump”:

HINOJOSA: Well, and it’s not just him. It’s also Stephen Miller and it’s all of the people surrounding him. And one of the first acts that they did was make sure that they have a problem — they want everyone to know they have a problem with diversity. Diversity is what makes this country strong. It is what makes this country great, and the entire Republican Party wants to completely erase diversity. SINGLETON: Well, that’s not true. That’s not true. HINOJOSA: I mean, how many times — SINGLETON: The entire Republican Party, that’s half of the country? HINOJOSA: I will say the Republican Party goes out, or at least the — SINGLETON: That’s a logical fallacy. That’s what we call a logical fallacy. HINOJOSA: At least the court of the Republican Party has been against media (ph). PHILLIP: But do you acknowledge that this anti-diversity, anti-DEI thing has been a core tenant of the second Trump administration? SINGLETON: that’s not my issue. She said the entire Republican Party. HINOJOSA: Or they’re against DEI. SINGLETON: That’s half the country. Are you telling me half of the country is racist? HINOJOSA: I’m not saying that they’re racist. PHILLIP: I mean, she didn’t say that. But if you think the anti-DEI thing is racist, that’s — SINGLETON: I haven’t given an opinion on DEI. That’s not my point. I just think we shouldn’t be flippant calling half of the country racist. HINOJOSA: I am saying they support — hold on. They support the president and this administration who is against DEI. I mean, that is just the reality. And I don’t know how many times — SINGLETON: You’ve worked with Republicans. HINOJOSA: I have worked with Republican, and I don’t know how many times even — SINGLETON: And all of them are racist? HINOJOSA: I am not saying they’re racist. You’re putting words in my mouth. I’m saying they are against diversity. PHILLIP: I’m confused. HINOJOSA: Hold on. PHILLIP: I want to go back to this diversity. SINGLETON: but I think when you say said anti-diversity, I think most people would say, well — MECURIO: But the larger point is — (CROSSTALKS) HINOJOSA: That’s not what I said. They do not want diversity. They do not want diversity in their administration. SINGLETON: But I’m just saying — PHILLIP: Okay. SINGLETON: When people hear anti — I mean, I can just tell you people typically think if you’re anti-diversity, then you’re probably a racist person. HINOJOSA: But why? So, hold on. Why doesn’t the president want diversity in his administration? SINGLETON: You should ask Trump. I don’t know. I’m not Trump. HINOJOSA: Well, why is the party for it? PHILLIP: I think that’s a really important statement that you just made. I mean, I’m not sure that even people would go that far. You just suggested that being anti-diversity is equivalent to being racist. SINGLETON: I think many people would see it that way. PHILLIP: Well, this is an administration who has been explicitly anti-diversity. The Department of Defense has banned the celebrations of black history. SINGLETON: I’m aware of all those stories. But, Abby, that’s not my point. My issue is calling the entire Republican Party racist, every single person that voted Republican. I mean, just like, come on, that sounds like B.S. And I can’t say what I really want to say, but it sounds like B.S. PHILLIP: Just to be clear, this administration has been explicitly anti-diversity. They have gone line by line — SINGLETON: But it’s fine to be critical of Trump. It’s fine to be critical of the administration, but you cannot cast aspersions as if it’s entire party. MECURIO: Listen, the vast majority of the party supports everything he does, including this, okay? SINGLETON: I just don’t agree with that.

Watch above via CNN NewsNight.

