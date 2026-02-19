Chris Cuomo Compares Megyn Kelly to a ‘Roach’ as Insult-Laden Feud Heats Up

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo compared Megyn Kelly to a cockroach on Wednesday as their insult-laden feud continued to heat up.

The feud broke out this week after Cuomo complained about “sloppy influencers” during a monologue on his show while displaying photos of Kelly on-air.

Kelly shot back during a segment on her podcast The Megyn Kelly Show, Tuesday, calling Cuomo a “douchebag” and claiming that he had “less viewers than I have fingers.”

Cuomo and Kelly continued to exchange insults on social media, Wednesday.

“Get over yourself, little hater. Odd language choice for a mom with young kids. Classy,” snapped Cuomo on X in response Kelly calling him a “douchebag.”

Get over yourself, little hater. Odd language choice for a mom with young kids. Classy. https://t.co/CjjMA1CCUn — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 18, 2026

The NewsNation host also responded to Kelly’s criticism of a recent speech by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), writing, “Aoc is young and flawed but there is a reason she would stomp out kelly like a roach in any poll. Standing for something is better than being about nothing but hate. Remember – she was paid to leave nbc. No one was sad.”

Aoc is young and flawed but there is a reason she would stomp out kelly like a roach in any poll. Standing for something is better than being about nothing but hate. Remember – she was paid to leave nbc. No one was sad. https://t.co/9wDQ2p26kH — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 18, 2026

In turn, Kelly replied, “Probably wasn’t the best idea to poke the bear, Fredo,” along with a clip of her discussing sexual misconduct allegations made against Cuomo in 2021.

Probably wasn't the best idea to poke the bear, Fredo 👇 https://t.co/Ncv9v8HHEa pic.twitter.com/kPb6rfafyj — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) February 18, 2026

To which Cuomo shot back, “You think you are the bear? Keep spewing. I will keep laughing at your feigned outrage… at everything and everyone that can get you clicks.”

You think you are the bear? Keep spewing. I will keep laughing at your feigned outrage…at everything and everyone that can get you clicks. https://t.co/f5keiqGnZ4 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 19, 2026

Despite the back-and-forth, Cuomo did not explicitly mention Kelly during his Wednesday evening show on NewsNation, instead focusing his attention on the Nancy Guthrie disappearance case – the catalyst of his feud with Kelly – along with the possibility of ESPN host Stephen A. Smith running for president as a Democrat in 2028.

Kelly also failed to mention her feud with Cuomo during her show on Wednesday, instead focusing on Guthrie’s disappearance and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick’s extensive relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

