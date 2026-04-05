CNN’s Wolf Blitzer signed off Sunday afternoon by sharing an Easter message from the Artemis II astronauts as they inch closer to the moon.

“Before we go on this Easter Sunday, I want to share a message from Victor Glover, the pilot aboard the Artemis II rocket heading towards the moon,” Blitzer said. “A beautiful reminder as this mission has been, that there is far more that unites us. For all those celebrating, a very happy Easter to your family, here’s Victor Glover.

CNN rolled the NASA video showing Glover floating in the Orion capsule with crew mates Reid Wiseman, Jeremy Hansen, and Christina Koch.



Glover said:

In all of this emptiness, this is a whole bunch of nothing. This thing we call the universe. You have this oasis, this beautiful place that we get to exist together. I think as we go into Easter Sunday, thinking about, you know, all the cultures all around the world, whether you celebrate it or not, whether you believe in god or not, this is an opportunity for us to remember where we are, who we are, and that we are the same thing, and that we got to get through this together.

The astronauts are set to slingshot around the dark side of the moon

The lunar flyby is scheduled during a six-hour window Monday when the sun, moon and Orion are aligned. The trip will make the astronauts the first humans to ever travel so far into outer space.

And in related news, Blitzer’s CNN colleague Jake Tapper interviewed NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman on State of the Union on Sunday.

Tapper said he would be remiss if he did not ask Isaacman what millions of Americans wanted to know — whether humans are “alone” in the universe.

Isaacman said he has not seen any evidence of alien life so far, but that he believed the odds are “pretty high” that they exist.

Watch above via CNN.

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