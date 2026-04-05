MAGA Booster Ann Coulter Accuses Trump of ‘Committing War Crimes’ in Iran



Associated Press

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter, who has waffled on her support for Donald Trump over the years, is now accusing him of committing war crimes in Iran.

Coulter wrote a flattering book about Trump in 2016 called In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome! According to the book’s description, Coulter “argues that a bull in the china shop is exactly what we need to make America great again.”

In 2025, however, Coulter questioned Trump’s draconian deportation policies, writing, “There’s almost no one I don’t want to deport, but, unless they’ve committed a crime, isn’t this a violation of the first amendment?”

That came a year after Coulter called Trump an “awful person” — but said she was still voting for him.

On Sunday, Trump escalated his threats toward Iran, prompting Coulter to write, “I really wish ‘legal experts’ hadn’t screamed bloody murder about every little thing Trump did, so they could speak with authority now that he’s actually committing war crimes.”

I really wish "legal experts" hadn't screamed bloody murder about every little thing Trump did, so they could speak with authority now that he's actually committing war crimes. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 5, 2026

Trump has threatened to bomb Iran “back to the stone age” by hitting civilian targets like power plants, bridges, and desalination plants. In a graphic Easter Sunday Truth Social post that sent shockwaves through media and political circles, the president wrote:

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

In a second, cryptic post, Trump wrote, “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!”

NBC News interviewed Stephen J. Rapp, who served as U.S. ambassador-at-large for war crimes issues from 2009 to 2015, said that attacking desalination plants that provides clean water to millions of people across the Middle East “would definitely be a war crime. Not much question about that.”

In addition, Kenneth Roth, the former executive director of Human Rights Watch, told NBC News, “Even attacks on power plants are war crimes” because “the harm to civilians … is clearly disproportionate to any military benefit.”

International Humanitarian Law states, “Civilian objects shall not be the object of attack or of reprisals.”

“Attacks shall be limited strictly to military objectives,” the law states. “In so far as objects are concerned, military objectives are limited to those objects which by their nature, location, purpose or use make an effective contribution to military action and whose total or partial destruction, capture or neutralization, in the circumstances ruling at the time, offers a definite military advantage. “

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!