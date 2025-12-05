CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Calls Out ‘Big Embarrassment’ for Trump After New Failure of Revenge Case

CNN anchor and senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins called the latest failure of President Donald Trump’s revenge cases a ” big embarrassment” as the Trump Justice Department failed to re-indict New York Attorney General Letitia James.

It was barely a week after the bombshell dismissal of revenge cases against AG James and former FBI Director James Comey when news broke Thursday that another grand jury has declined to indict James.

On Thursday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, the anchor repeatedly called the failure an “embarrassment” for Trump and his DOJ:

KAITLAN COLLINS: They say, a grand jury will indict a ham sandwich. But apparently not Letitia James. Her attorney is here to respond, after an embarrassing defeat for the Trump Justice Department.

I’m Kaitlan Collins. And this is THE SOURCE.

We begin tonight with major breaking news, and a pretty big embarrassment for the Justice Department and President Trump’s relentless pursuit of revenge by using the powers of his office to go after his political enemies.

A federal grand jury in Virginia was asked today to re-indict the New York Attorney General, Letitia James. And the grand jury said, no.

A grand jury refusing to indict someone, which is a much lower bar than a trial, is pretty rare. But this is now the second time, the Justice Department has tried to prosecute James for alleged mortgage fraud and not had it work out.

You’ll remember, a judge threw out the first case, because of the improper appointment of the President’s handpicked prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan, as the interim U.S. attorney handling that case. A different prosecutor from a different office was brought in for today’s attempted do-over.

There’s been no reaction yet from President Trump, who has made his disdain for Tish James quite clear, since she took him and his company to court over business fraud, and won. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: She’s the worst Attorney General in the country, by the way. On Letitia.

She’s got serious Trump derangement syndrome. There’s no question about Letitia James, the corrupt Attorney General of New York.

The Attorney General may be worse.

You ever watch her? I will get Donald Trump.

James ought to be looked at.

A crooked Attorney General, absolutely crooked.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COLLINS: A spokesperson for the Justice Department declined to comment on grand jury matters. That’s not surprising.

But late tonight, a source familiar with the situation told me that there should be no premature celebration here, because the Justice Department could, emphasis on could, try to seek this indictment for a third time.