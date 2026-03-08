Meghan McCain Begs Trump Admin to Ditch Lindsey Graham as an Iran War Surrogate: ‘He Is Scaring People’

Meghan McCain urged President Donald Trump’s administration to stop Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) from going on TV and talking about the war against Iran — a war Graham cheered for in the months leading up to U.S. and Israeli forces killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei last weekend.

The conservative pundit and daughter of late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said Graham is “scaring people” with his Rambo-esque tough talk, rather than convincing Americans that attacking Iran was a shrewd move.

McCain could not contain her disgust with Graham following the senator’s interview with Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures. Graham told viewers “just wait to see what comes in the next two weeks,” which led Bartiromo to ask what was coming next.

“We’re going to blow the hell out of these people,” Graham said.

That did not sit well with McCain, who jumped on X to voice her displeasure.

“I’ve known Lindsey Graham since I was a child. I am imploring anyone who will listen in the Trump administration to stop sending this man out as a surrogate,” McCain posted on X. “He is scaring people and doing damage to whatever message you’re trying to sell to the American public about the Iran war.”

I’ve known Lindsey Graham since I was a child. I am imploring anyone who will listen in the Trump administration to stop sending this man out as a surrogate. He is scaring people and doing damage to whatever message you’re trying to sell to the American public about the Iran war. https://t.co/8SjGsIfMzT — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 8, 2026

Her comments came shortly after Graham said Iran’s theocratic regime is “in a death throw” and will soon be on its knees. Graham said toppling Iran’s theocracy will spur a new era of peace and prosperity — and he’s already looking ahead to the next anti-American regime that needs to go. The senator showed Bartiromo a new hat that read “Free Cuba” on it — which comes a few months after Graham was trotting out “Make Iran Great Again” hats.

In the meantime, Graham has been thrilled with Operation Epic Fury, after he called for President Trump to kill the ayatollah in the months leading up to last week’s strikes.

Watch part of his interview above.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!