Dalai Lama Backs Pope Leo’s Call for Peace Amid Growing Rift with Trump Admin

The Dalai Lama on Tuesday joined Pope Leo XIV in his call for peace and criticism of the U.S. and Israel’s war against Iran.

The Pope has been at odds with President Donald Trump’s administration on a number of key issues. In recent weeks, Pope Leo has repeatedly called for the laying down of arms to bring an end to the conflict in the Middle East. At the time of writing, the U.S. was increasing its presence in the region as many speculated there would eventually a ground invasion in Iran.

On Tuesday, the Dalai Lama said in a statement:

I wholeheartedly endorse the powerful appeal for peace made by the Holy Father, Pope Leo, during his Palm Sunday Mass. His call for the laying down of arms and the renunciation of violence resonated profoundly with me, as it speaks to the very essence of what all major religions teach. Indeed, whether we look to Christianity, Buddhism, Islam, Hinduism, Judaism or any of the world’s great spiritual traditions, the message is fundamentally the same: love, compassion, tolerance, and self-discipline. Violence finds no true home in any of these teachings. History has shown us time and again that violence only begets more violence and is never a lasting foundation for peace. An enduring resolution to conflict, including the ones we see in the Middle East or between Russia and Ukraine, must be rooted in dialogue, diplomacy and mutual respect — approached with the understanding that, at the deepest level, we are all brothers and sisters. I urge for and pray that the violence and conflicts may soon come to an end.

In response to the Pope recently stating that God “does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on said during Monday’s briefing she didn’t think that “there is anything wrong with our military leaders or president calling on the American people to pray for our service members and those serving our country overseas.” She added that the U.S. was “founded 250 years ago almost on Judeo-Christian values.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!