Dan Bongino Clearing Out His Office in Preparation for FBI Exit: NY Times

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino is reportedly already clearing out his office ahead of an imminent departure from the Bureau and a potential return to the MAGA media circuit, the New York Times has reported.

Bongino has told associates he could leave “as soon as this week or as late as mid-January,” people familiar with his plans told The Times on Wednesday. He has not yet made a formal announcement.

To back the claims, however, the newspaper’s sources further revealed that Bongino has begun shipping office “knick-knacks” and other personal belongings back to Florida, where he plans to resume his broadcasting career in time for the 2026 midterm elections.

Sources told Fox News Digital on Monday that Bongino had not made a final decision and denied his office was empty, but did add that he was expected to declare his intentions in the coming weeks.

The former podcaster arrived at the FBI this year promising disruption and ideological clarity, after President Donald Trump nominated him.

However, the Times reported that earlier this month, Bongino floated the idea of choreographing his exit around a major law enforcement moment to associates. He allegedly said he may announce his resignation at a press conference tied to the investigation into who planted pipe bombs near Democratic and Republican National Committee headquarters on the eve of the January 6 riots in 2021.

The newspaper added that behind-the-scenes, Bongino has also made a point of repairing relations with Attorney General Pam Bondi, whom he had accused of mishandling the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein in July.

At that time, he reportedly threatened to resign after Bondi’s department released a memo concluding that the much-hyped “Epstein client list” did not, in fact, exist – a topic that had been a focus of Bongino’s podcast before his tenure.