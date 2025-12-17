Russian state TV host Vladimir Solovyov added to fears that a larger war will break out in Europe when he took to the airwaves on Tuesday and listed multiple countries Russia should “destroy” and “liberate.”

“Once again, we will have to destroy Berlin, and enter this godforsaken city,” Solovyov said. “Once again, we will have to enter Paris. Once again, we will have to liberate Vienna. Well, perhaps the Austrians will reconsider. It doesn’t mean that we want this. But one of the principles postulated by our supreme commander-in-chief is when we are forced to act, then we act.”

Solovyov’s rant followed him as he traveled to the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk for a propaganda hit last week. Russian President Vladimir Putin has so far been unable to capture the city in its years-long conflict with Ukraine.

Solovyov’s rant also dropped as concerns are growing about Russia possibly targeting another country on top of their invasion of Ukraine.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto cautioned this week that tensions are escalating with Russia and Europe would not survive a war.

“Freezing Russian assets was already a serious step, but using those assets goes even further. This is a war provocation of an unprecedented scale,” he said about the EU using frozen Russian assets. “Therefore, at today’s Foreign Affairs Council, I will make it clear that for Hungary, the risk of further escalation is unacceptable. Simply because if a war were to break out between Europe and Russia, Europe would not survive it.”

Brussels wants to send another €210 billion to Ukraine, including around €115 billion for weapons. The EU is disregarding its own rules by planning to finance this package through frozen Russian assets. This move would raise the risk of escalation to a level not seen in the… pic.twitter.com/DGrBBZ9a5F — Péter Szijjártó (@FM_Szijjarto) December 15, 2025

British Chief of the Defense Staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton also warned people to be ready for a potential war with Russia. Mark Rutte, secretary general of the NATO alliance, made a similar warning.

“The shadow of war is knocking on Europe’s door and that war could be bigger and bloodier than what we have experienced in recent times,” Rutte said.

Solovyov has gone on fiery, scorched-Earth rants in the past, openly fantasizing in July about a nuclear attack on the United States.

“It doesn’t mean that we want this. But one of the principles postulated by our supreme commander-in-chief is when we are forced to act then we act. First, of course, the principle of ‘do no harm’ but then…please don’t blame us,” Solovyov said on Tuesday.

While speaking in Moscow this week, Putin denied Russian plans to invade Europe, dismissing warnings to prepare for potential war as “hysteria.”