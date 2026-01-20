The View Asks Zohran Mamdani About ‘Bromance’ With Trump: ‘Seemed to Be Madly in Love With You’

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) on Tuesday was asked by the hosts of The View about his rumored “bromance” with President Donald Trump.

Not long after Mamdani’s shocking election win in November, he was invited to the White House for a meeting with the president. There, Trump left the political world stunned by his surprisingly chummy interactions with the mayor-elect. The display came after weeks of Trump branding Mamdani — a democratic socialist — as a “communist” and endorsing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mamdani’s biggest opponent.

Apparently, the friendly dialogue didn’t stop there. Axios reported last week that the two men have chatted via text in the time since the meeting.

During Mamdani’s appearance on The View, co-host Joy Behar wanted to get to the bottom of his unlikely relationship with the president.

“You are totally filled with charm, and the one who’s really taken with you is Trump,” Behar began. “I mean, what’s interesting is that you called him a fascist to his face — a dream I’ve always had — and with his blessing, And then, we saw you talking to him that day, and he seemed to be madly in love with you that day. There was a bromance roaming, and then now I understand that you’re texting to each other. Can I see the text?”

Mamdani quipped that he didn’t have his phone on him at the time, prompting Behar to point out his excuse was “very convenient.”

After a clip of the Oval Office meeting was played in the studio, Behar asked Mamdani if it was his intention to charm the president to establish a rapport. The mayor said:

I think my intention is about being honest and direct with the president, and I think there are many disagreements the two of us have. There’s no shortage of them. The thing, one thing that we do have in common is that we both love New York City, we’re both New Yorkers. And so, for that entire meeting, I made the case about this city and what it can look like for this city if it’s a place that New Yorkers can afford, or if it’s a place that they’re pushed out of; and every single policy that the federal administration puts forward, it has impacts on this city.

Watch above via ABC.