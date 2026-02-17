‘Devastating’: Fox Anchors Report On Highly Anticipated DNA Testing Results In Nancy Guthrie Case

Fox News anchor John Roberts reported on the latest developments in the Nancy Guthrie case on Tuesday afternoon, after Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed to the network some highly anticipated DNA testing results.

“Breaking moments ago, the Arizona sheriff in charge of finding Nancy Guthrie telling our own Jonathan Hunt that DNA recovered from a glove two miles away from Nancy’s home did not return any matches when submitted into the national CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) database. This was expected to be a potential big break in the case,” Roberts began, adding:

That glove, though, will go for further analysis on what’s called genetic genealogy to see if they can find out through relations who the DNA might belong to. Also, another big headline: the DNA that was found in the house is different than the DNA on the glove. We’re going to have more from that interview that the sheriff did with Jonathan Hunt coming up, including how long the sheriff now thinks it will take to find Nancy Guthrie. Jonathan is making his way to the camera for us. He joins us with more. All new at two, coming up. So are we back to square one? Where are we?

“I mean, I don’t think the sheriff has any idea of when they’re going to find Nancy Guthrie at this point, unfortunately. And that news about the glove has got to be devastating for the investigators, for the family. As you mentioned, a lot of hopes were pinned on a potential match. It was maybe the strongest lead that they had,” replied Gillian Turner.

“Well, again, maybe it’s just that the person has never committed a crime before or is not in the CODIS database. But if you put it through IGG — Investigative Genetic Genealogy — as they did with Bryan Kohberger, you might come up with a familial match somewhere else that could then lead,” replied Roberts.

“So still some hope,” added Turner.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

