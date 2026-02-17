Sean Hannity Adds New ‘Hang Out’ Podcast to Fox News Slate — Will Stream Twice a Week From His Florida ‘Man Cave’

Cable news star, daily radio anchor, and now… podcast host. Sean Hannity is adding another title to his resume, with Fox News on Tuesday announcing the upcoming launch of a new twice-a-week podcast from the cable veteran.

The show is dubbed Hang Out with Sean Hannity and will debut on March 3. It will cover politics, as you’d expect, but will touch on a number of other topics as well, including sports, business, and culture.

Hang Out will be filmed at Hannity’s Florida “man cave” and offer “long-form, unfiltered conversations” with big-name guests from multiple backgrounds, according to Fox’s announcement. Hannity will dive into the “defining moments” — including personal setbacks and triumphs — each guest has faced and examine the “true grit” needed to be successful, the release added.

“I’ve always been interested in how people got to where they are,” Hannity said in a statement. “The risks they took, the failures they pushed through, and the lessons that don’t make it on TV. This podcast is a chance to slow down and have those conversations, no scripts, no talking points, just real discussions with people who have something meaningful to say.”

The new program adds to the growing list of podcasts under the Fox News umbrella — something longtime executive Porter Berry is spearheading for the company, after adding President of New Media to his title last year. That move coincided with Fox News striking a licensing deal with the right-leaning Ruthless podcast in June 2025; Fox News has several other podcasts led by channel stars as well, including Will Cain Country, Planet Tyrus, and The Riley Gaines Show.

“Sean Hannity remains one of the most influential voices in media, grounded by the same values and work ethic that defined his early days,” Berry said. “We’re thrilled to expand our podcast portfolio with one of the most accomplished broadcasters to ever pick up a microphone.”

Hannity has been with Fox News since it launched in 1996, and his nightly program averaged 3.2 million viewers last year — helping propel the channel to its best non-election year ever. And beyond his Fox News show, he hosts his radio program The Sean Hannity Show from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. each weekday.

Even with the already-packed schedule, it looks like Hannity has the energy for a few more hours of podcasting each week, starting next month. Fox said the podcast will be available on YouTube, Spotify, “or wherever you get your podcasts.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!