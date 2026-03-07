The Department of Homeland Security blasted Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) for falling for one of the media’s “obvious hoaxes” on Saturday when he complained about a Univision reporter who was arrested by ICE earlier this week.

Castro said the reporter — Estefany Rodriguez — was arrested without a warrant on Wednesday.

“She is an asylum seeker, has valid work permits, and is married to a U.S. citizen,” Castro posted on X. “Her detention exposes the Trump Admin’s machine of cruelty that is attacking the free press and violating our rights. This lawlessness and cruelty must end.”

DHS responded to Castro with its own X post, saying the Texas Democrat was pushing “FALSE” info.

“Here’s the warrant. It’s embarrassing when sanctuary politicians fall for these obvious hoaxes peddled by the media,” the DHS account posted. “We look forward to you correcting the record. Next time ask us and we will get you the facts.”

The post included a picture of the warrant. It said there was probable cause to remove Rodriguez for three reasons:

The failure to establish admissibility subsequent to deferred inspection

Biometric confirmation of the subject’s identity and a records check of federal databases that affirmatively indicate, by themselves or in addition to other reliable information, that the subject either lacks immigration status or notwithstanding such status is removable under U.S. immigration law; and/or

Statements made voluntarily by the subject to an immigration officer and/or other reliable evidence that affirmatively indicate the subject either lacks immigration status or notwithstanding such status is removable under U.S. immigration law

Several reports — including one local NBC report from WSMV 4 in Nashville that is included at the top of this story — had said there was no warrant for Rodriguez’s arrest.

Rodriguez has been covering President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration for Nashville Noticias and Univision 42 Nashville. ICE said Rodriguez is an illegal immigrant from Colombia who entered the U.S. on a two-week tourist visa in March 2021. Rodriguez has no lawful status to remain in the U.S. and has failed to attend two immigration interview dates, according to ICE.

Trump shook up his leadership team this week when he fired DHS Secretary Kristi Noem; he is nominating Sen.Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) to take her place.

Watch WSMV 4’s report from Friday above.

