Did He See His Shadow? Punxsutawney Phil Reveals His Annual Groundhog Day Weather Forecast

As the grueling Arctic snowstorm that has paralyzed large parts of the country begins to loosen its grip, Americans were offered little immediate relief on Monday morning, as Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow and saw his shadow – signaling six more weeks of winter.

The infamous groundhog emerged from his burrow early on Monday morning as a massive crowd gathered in western Pennsylvania for the 139th annual Groundhog Day ceremony.

The ceremony, held at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, began shortly after 6 a.m. local time, with the decisive moment arriving just after 7 a.m. According to long-held folklore, a visible shadow signals six more weeks of winter, while its absence promises an early spring.

The tradition, which draws thousands in person and millions more online, has endured despite political upheaval, climate anxiety, and an era of data-driven forecasting.

Groundhog Day traces its roots back centuries, with historians pointing to Candlemas, a Christian festival marking the midpoint between winter and spring. As the Library of Congress notes, early weather lore tied conditions on February 2 to predictions about the remainder of winter.

British naturalist John Ray recorded the belief in 1678, writing: “If Candlemas day be fair and bright, Winter will have another flight. If on Candlemas day it be shower and rain, Winter is gone and will not come again.”

European settlers later adapted the custom, watching animals such as badgers or hedgehogs for signs of seasonal change, and when German immigrants arrived in Pennsylvania, they substituted local wildlife, settling on the groundhog.

The modern version of the event began in 1887, when members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club gathered to formalize the ritual.

Although local legend insists Phil is the very same groundhog that first appeared more than a century ago, historians agree the role has been passed down through many successive generations of groundhogs.

