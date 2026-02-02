Joe Scarborough Screams in Rage Watching ‘Idiot’ ICE ‘Thugs’ Chase, Pull Guns on Woman

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough screamed at the camera, trashing ICE as an “undisciplined paramilitary force” as he watched back shocking footage of the moment federal agents chased and surrounded an unarmed Minneapolis woman in her vehicle with their weapons drawn.

The woman is seen in the video from St. Peter, Minnesota, calling police as she’s being pursued by the agents on January 29 after reportedly observing and recording their actions.

As the woman requests help from police and gives her location, the agents’ red vehicle cuts her off, and officers step out to demand she exit her car.

The agents briefly took the woman into custody before ultimately releasing her into the care of St. Peter’s police chief.

On Monday’s Morning Joe, Scarborough unloaded on ICE over the incident, berating the federal agents as “thugs” and “untrained” as he watched back the clip.

“What does she do? She’s so lawless. Oh my God, she’s so lawless. How could she hate the law so much that she starts calling the police? Think about this!” the host began screaming.

He continued with his voice raised: “In America! In America! Look at these thugs! Look, look, look and he comes out with a gun and he gets in front of the car. They’re pointing the gun. They’re telling her to come out. They’re yelling at her. So what does she do? She’s desperately calling the police, desperately asking people to call 911. Get that Republicans? She’s not calling the national hippie network. She’s not calling –”

Pausing his own point while the video played, Scarborough shouted: “Look, look! This guy in front of the car!” then screaming: “Get trained! Get trained before you draw your gun, you idiot!”

He continued his argument: “But what is she doing? Is she calling Antifa? Fox News? No, she’s not calling Antifa. She’s calling the police. Begging the police to come save her from what looks like a paramilitary legal force let loose on the streets of America to shoot Americans, to terrorize Americans on the streets of America! And the police officer comes, and he drives her home. He comes and he breaks up the paramilitary thugs. And it is the police officer, not Antifa, not the national hippie network, not leftists, a police officer comes and takes her home!”

“Look at this. When these thugs come out of their car, standing in front of a car drawing a gun, look at them. In America, this is happening. This is still happening in your country. This is an undisciplined paramilitary force that does not answer to anyone, obviously, because they’re still doing this!” he followed.

He argued the woman was “not asking to defund the police,” but was “asking to be saved from these thugs by the police” from agents “willing to draw.”

“This is so out of control. And it looks like a paramilitary force from the third world,” Scarborough said. “And so a police chief, not Antifa – Republicans – not Antifa – liars on the right – she calls the police to ask for help in America from paramilitary type officers! It’s disgusting.”

“It goes perfectly into our first story, which is why Republicans get crushed, why Republicans got crushed in Texas over the past weekend,” he concluded.

Watch above via MS NOW.

