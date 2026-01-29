DOJ Brings Charges Against Ilhan Omar Alleged Spray Attacker — Despite Trump’s Baseless Rant That She Staged Incident

Donald Trump’s Department of Justice charged Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) alleged attacker on Thursday, despite the president’s suggestion that the congresswoman staged the incident that saw her sprayed with an unknown substance from a syringe.

Trump told Rachel Scott with ABC News on Wednesday that he thought Omar was a “fraud.”

“She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her,” the president told Scott.

Despite the president’s insinuation, the DOJ charged 55-year-old Anthony Kazmierczak with a federal count that he “forcibly assaulted, opposed, impeded, intimidated and officer and employee of the United States” while she was performing congressional duties at a Tuesday night town hall in Minneapolis.

According to court documents, Kazmierczak was seated in the audience when he “stood up and quickly approached [Omar] at the front of the room” where she was speaking.

The filing continued:

Kazmierczak had a syringe in is hand, and as he continued to rapidly approach Representative Omar, he sprayed her with an initially unidentified liquid from the syringe…As he sprayed her, Kazmierczak gestured at Representative Omar and and shouted at her before turning away and being brought to the floorby two security officers who rushed to Representative Omar’s aid.

The court documents included a photo of the syringe filled with liquid, adding, “the liquid stained her clothes, and may have reached her face and right eye.”

A hazmat specialist tested the liquid and found it to be a mixture of water and apple cider vinegar, the documents said.

The documents further revealed that after allegedly spraying Omar, Kazmierczak appeared to say, “She’s not resigning. You’re splitting Minnesotans apart.”

Omar blamed the Tuesday night attack on Trump’s rhetoric, saying Kazmierczak was “upset that Trump’s order to deport Somalis was not yielding enough deportations of Somalis, so he wanted to come get the person he thought was protecting the Somalis.”

The affidavit alleged that Kazmierczak once said, “Somebody should kill that b*tch,” referring to Omar, and that he posted a meme to his Facebook in 2021 depicting Omar saying, “Security for me, not for thee” while holding a “Defund Police” sign.

