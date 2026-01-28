Trump Floats Conspiracy Theory After Man Shoots Liquid at Ilhan Omar: ‘She Probably Had Herself Sprayed’

President Donald Trump suggested that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) orchestrated the incident in which a man sprayed her with liquid on Tuesday night.

Omar held a town hall in Minneapolis, where she called for the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, whose agency has overseen a brutal crackdown by federal immigration agents in the city. As she spoke, a man approached the lectern and aimed a plastic-looking syringe at the congresswoman and squirted an unidentified substance at Omar.

The man was immediately tackled by security and taken into custody.

“We will continue,” Omar said. “This f**king a**hole is not getting away with this.”

Police later identified the man as Anthony J. Kazmierczak, 55.

About two hours later, Rachel Scott of ABC News said she had just spoken with Trump and asked him if he had seen the video of the incident.

“No. I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud. I really don’t think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her,” the president told Scott.

Trump added, “I haven’t seen it. No, no. I hope I don’t have to bother.”

The president has waged a long-running feud with Omar, who is from Somalia and has represented Minnesota’s 5th district since 2019. At a rally last year, Trump falsely claimed the lawmaker is “here illegally,” a charge that prompted the crowd to chant, “Send her back!”

Last week, the president called for Omar to be investigated for “political crimes.”

Trump has also called Omar “garbage” and said he does not want any Somalis in the U.S.

“They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country, I’ll be honest with you,” the president said in December. “Some will say that is not ‘politically correct.’” I don’t care. Their country is no good for a reason.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!