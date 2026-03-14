President Donald Trump gave a bizarre new answer when Fox News host Brian Kilmeade pressed him on a story that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt worked hard to discredit — an FBI bulletin about the possibility of Iranian drone strikes on California.

The president gave an interview to Fox News Radio’s The Brian Kilmeade Show that dropped Friday morning with a flurry of newsworthy and noteworthy exchanges, many of which had to do with the war.

One of those exchanges was about the FBI bulletin that Leavitt spent two days flipping out on ABC News over.

Leavitt lashed out Thursday over ABC’s report on an FBI alert that was sent to law enforcement agencies in California, and again on Friday after the story was updated — because the original bulletin was amended.

But Trump had already been asked about the story by Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy — and contradicted what Leavitt eventually said. Trump told Doocy “It’s being investigated, but you have a lot of things happening and all we can do is take them as they come.”

But he gave Kilmeade a different answer on Friday — after Leavitt had spent two days blasting ABC News over the same report. Again, no mention of Leavitt’s objection or any outrage. He told Kilmeade “everything” is being “watched.”

Then he claimed the first time the government heard about the bulletin — which came from Trump’s own FBI — was from Gov. Gavin Newsom:

KILMEADE: One of the big stories was the concern about Iran having one of those one way suicide drones somewhere hitting in California. Are you worried about that? And if so, what will we do if that does happen? TRUMP: I don’t worry about it, because if you did, you wouldn’t be able to function. OK, so you can’t worry. You have to do something. And we watch everything at a level that it’s never been watched. Our country has never been watched over like this ever before. What — what Joe Biden did and it wasn’t probably him. I don’t think he knew where he was. But what the people surrounding him allowed to happen to our country can never be ever forgotten again from mental institutions. They came from drug dealers and murderers, 11,888 murderers came into our country illegally. They came into our country and they let them in. They didn’t even check. What’s your name? What’s your serial number? Give me a card. Give me something. No identification, which hopefully we’re going to have with the SAVE America Act, which the Republicans have to get it done. KILMEADE: Right. TRUMP: You know, they all say they don’t have the votes. They have to find the votes. That’s what leadership’s all about. But they came in with no identification, no nothing. They walk into our country. And look, that’s why they lost their election in a landslide, frankly. So, the race. KILMEADE: So, but on the drone attack in California, is that real or is that verified? Did that cross your desk that that is a legitimate concern? TRUMP: Well, the first we heard about it was from Gavin Newsom, the incompetent governor of California. KILMEADE: He told you? TRUMP: As he said, no, he announced it came out from him or his office. That’s what we heard at first. He was talking about it.

But Newsom didn’t announce the bulletin — he was asked about it at a press conference on Wednesday — and cited ABC News:

Watch above via Fox News Radio’s The Brian Kilmeade Show. and watch the full interview here.

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