President Donald Trump blurted out a new attack on the media in a midnight social media post after he and his top officials spent the week demanding better coverage.

As the second week of the Iran war comes to a close, 13 U.S. servicemembers have been killed, a preliminary military investigation has determined the US is responsible for the strike on an elementary school that killed at least 160 children, and attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz have exacerbated surging prices and roiled the stock market.

But Trump and his administration have kept up a steady drumbeat of attacks on the media for reporting on the full effect of the war. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth complained last week that reporting on troop deaths is intended to “make the president look bad,” and this week loudly demanded positive coverage from a “patriotic press corps.”

A few minutes before midnight on Friday, Trump lashed out anew with a Truth Social post ripping the media and claiming Iran is seeking a deal that he won’t agree to:

The Fake News Media hates to report how well the United States Military has done against Iran, which is totally defeated and wants a deal – But not a deal that I would accept! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT

That attack follows an unhinged attack on Maggie Haberman hours after the respected journalist criticized Trump for a number of Iran-related missteps.

Haberman said, of the oil tanker attacks, “I don’t know why there wasn’t some kind of a contingency for what we’re seeing now. But there clearly is not a plan to deal with this, beyond talking about how the tankers should be tough and keep going through. And that’s — it’s not — it’s not working.”

And she also criticized Trump for a post in which he wrote “The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money.”

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