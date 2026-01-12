Elizabeth Warren Accuses Former Democratic Colleague of Blatant Corruption: ‘She Is Cashing In’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) pulled no punches on Monday in roasting her former fellow Senate Democrat, Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ). Warren spoke at the National Press Club and accused Sinema of “cashing in from the industry she protected.”

“Many voters are rightly skeptical that we’ll really make something happen,” Warren said, referring to party policy on fixing the affordability crisis.

“After all, we didn’t even take the extraordinarily obvious and simple step of increasing the minimum wage the last time we had power. Ask Kyrsten Sinema, the former Democratic senator from Arizona, who curtsied on the Senate floor while rejecting a minimum wage increase in 2021 to raise wages for up to 27 million Americans, and then spent the rest of her time in office protecting hedge fund managers from paying taxes and blocking filibuster reform,” Warren said, adding:

Sinema faced no consequences from her president or her leaders in Washington. Eventually, it was her own constituents back home who chased her out of the Senate. But today, she is cashing in from the industry she protected. The Wall Street Journal recently marveled at the sheer number of projects Sinema has taken on from crypto, AI, and other wealthy corporate clients. And meanwhile, millions of working Americans who have not seen a minimum wage increase in almost two decades are still waiting for Democrats to deliver on one of our most basic promises.

Sinema sparked fury on the left during her time in office for skuttling some of the Democrats’ top policy agenda items during President Joe Biden’s term, including closing the “carried interest” loophole that benefits hedge fund managers and stopping an increase in corporate taxes.

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.