Fox’s Will Cain Appalled That Minneapolis Mayor Won’t Say ‘Thank You’ After ICE Fatally Shot Constituent

An indignant Will Cain criticized Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey after the city and the state of Minnesota sued the federal government to stop the surge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Rather than suing after a fatal shooting in Minneapolis, Cain said, Frey should be thankful.

Last week, ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renee Nicole Good of Minneapolis in the city as she attempted to drive away from him and two other agents. Shortly after the killing, President Donald Trump blamed Good, calling her a “professional agitator.” Vice President JD Vance alleged she was a “deranged leftist.” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem alleged Good was engaged in “domestic terrorism.”

Before the shooting, the Trump administration announced it would “surge” immigration enforcement in the Minneapolis area by sending an additional 2,000 agents. On Monday, Frey and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison held a joint press conference, where they spoke about suing the Trump administration to prevent the deployment of more agents.

At the presser, Frey noted that Minneapolis has about 600 local police officers, which is dwarfed by the “thousands” of ICE and Border Patrol agents in the area.

“Donald Trump should know, as long as federal agents are in our city acting unconstitutionally against our neighbors, we will continue to push back with everything we got,” Frey said. “We are not victims in the city of Minneapolis. We’ve got heroes that are standing up for each other, that are standing by the neighbors that they love. And one thing that I can tell you for certain is that we aren’t backing down. We don’t retreat in Minneapolis. We don’t back down in Minnesota.”

Cain, who was airing the press conference on The Will Cain Show on Fox News, broke in to express disgust at what he had just heard:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaking at a podium, suggesting there are only 600 officers in Minneapolis. And yet, there are thousands of federal agents enforcing immigration. Not saying thank you to those federal agents, he and Attorney General Keith Ellison are suing to stop ICE enforcement in the state of Minnesota.

Watch above via Fox News.