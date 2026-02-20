‘Fake News!’ Trump Rejects Question From CNN After Disputed Report About His Reaction to Tariff Decision

President Donald Trump made a point of not calling on CNN’s Kristen Holmes at his press conference following the U.S. Supreme Court’s rejection of his administration’s imposition of sweeping tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

During the presser, Trump railed against Justices Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Chief Justice John Roberts as “fools and lapdogs” for declaring his tariffs — which he touted last April as a “liberation” for the American economy — illegal.

When it came time for questions, Trump wagged his finger at Holmes, saying, “No, No…I’m not talking to you. I’m talking to — I don’t talk, I don’t talk to CNN. It’s fake news!” before telling another reporter, “Go ahead.”

Earlier in the day, Holmes reported that Trump became “enraged” when he learned about the Supreme Court decision during his annual White House breakfast with the nation’s governors.

From outside the White House, Holmes said, “We have learned more about what happened in the room when President Trump was with those governors and he learned of the Supreme Court decision. Apparently, the breakfast had been going well. They were working together. And then President Trump became enraged. He started ranting about the decision, not only calling it a disgrace, but started attacking the courts at one point saying, ‘These effing courts,’ but using the actual language there.”

About an hour later, Fox News’s Jacqui Heinrich disputed Holmes’s report in a tweet, writing, “According to a source OUTSIDE THE ADMINISTRATION on POTUS reaction to tariff ruling during governors breakfast: ‘an aide came in, handed him a note, he called it a disgrace and then he went on with the remarks.'”

Heinrich added that her reporting “contradicts CNN reporting about an expletive-laden rant.”

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung retweeted Heinrich, writing, “CNN is fake news.”

