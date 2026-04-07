First House Republican Breaks With Trump’s ‘Whole Civilization’ Iran Threat

Rep. Nathaniel Moran (R-TX) appeared to be the first House Republican on Tuesday to publicly break with President Donald Trump’s threat to end the “whole civilization” in Iran if the country doesn’t make a deal by Tuesday night.

“The United States of America must always be prepared to use overwhelming military force when necessary to defend our national security interests and protect Americans at home and abroad,” wrote Moran on social media Tuesday afternoon, adding:

And, a President should have the latitude to make decisions to that end, but only to the extent that those decisions are also consistent with the inherent authority of a Commander-in-Chief under the U. S. Constitution and the provisions of the War Powers Resolution. To date, I have supported the President’s decisions relating to the Iranian conflict because they were consistent with these authorities and the ultimate goal of protecting national security interests. At the same time, what sets America apart is not only our strength, but how we use it. Our nation has always conducted military operations for just causes and through just and moral means. This must continue in the future; otherwise we forfeit our legitimacy to lead the world. So, let me be clear: I do not support the destruction of a “whole civilization.” That is not who we are, and it is not consistent with the principles that have long guided America. I have and will continue to support a strong national defense—one that is focused, disciplined, and firmly rooted in protecting the safety and security of the American people. But, how we protect the lives of the innocent is just as important as how we engage the enemy. America is great because America is good.

Rep. Kevin Kiley (I-CA), a Republican turned Independent who still caucuses with the House GOP, offered a similar take, “The United States does not destroy civilizations. Nor do we threaten to do so as some sort of negotiating tactic. We should all desire a future of freedom, security, and prosperity for the people of Iran.”

“Congress has a responsibility to conduct oversight with respect to ongoing military operations and our obligations under both U.S. law and international agreements to which we are a signatory,” concluded Kiley.

Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman shared Moran’s post and noted, “This is the first comment of this nature I’ve seen from a House Republican.” Notably, other House Republicans, like Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), have raised concerns throughout the war, particularly about the possibility of Trump deploying boots on the ground in Iran.

This is the first comment of this nature I’ve seen from a House Republican. https://t.co/DWidkrQCV5 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 7, 2026

Axios’s Andrew Solender tracked House Democrats calling for Trump’s removal over the post, which was up to 70 by early evening in DC.

Pelosi brings it to 70 House Democrats calling for Trump's impeachment or removal via the 25th Amendment. More here: https://t.co/AnkLkBKNpf https://t.co/LJimoCxcgW pic.twitter.com/OjUAJrQBSR — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 7, 2026

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