Fox Anchor Reports Republicans Are ‘Quietly Breathing a Sigh of Relief’ That SCOTUS Tossed Out Trump’s Tariffs

Fox News host Shannon Bream spoke to the political impact the Supreme Court decision will have on lawmakers now that Trump’s tariffs have been declared illegal, declaring that some Republicans are “quietly breathing a sigh of relief.”

“Think about a couple of things here,” Bream began. “First of all, Democrats have told us that this Court is corrupt and in the pocket of Trump and can’t be trusted and needs to be term-limited and expanded. Today, we are getting all of these pressers, the press releases, the statements in Washington, of people saying, Democrats saying, ‘The Court got this right.’ So, does it quiet at all any of this political language that has been about modifying the court, these efforts that Democrats say, if they retake the House and Senate, they may make moves to modify the Court as we know it?”

On the other side of the aisle, Bream said, “We all know [GOP] members we’ve talked to who are silently, quietly breathing a sigh of relief.”

Bream continued:

There have been Republicans on Capitol Hill who have voted against some of the president’s tariffs, thinking it has hurt the economy and hurt their ability to go out and make the argument that this president is working to make things more affordable. Some of them quietly happy that this will maybe reset the markets and some of what we’re seeing in the economic data. And listen, the president can now say, “You know, it’s the Supreme Court’s fault. I tried. The tariffs were working. It’s about the justices,” and then pivot to the other options he has for other tariffs.

Some conservatives took to social media to celebrate the Court’s decision, including Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence wrote, “Today’s 6-3 ruling by the Supreme Court is a Victory for the American People and a Win for the Separation of Powers enshrined in the Constitution of the United States,” adding, “With this historic decision, America can now return to the pursuit of Free Trade with Free Nations under the Constitution of the United States!”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!